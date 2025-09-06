A British couple killed in the Lisbon funicular crash were from the North West of England.

Theatre director Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson, a lecturer at Manchester’s Arden School of Theatre, lived in Macclesfield and are two of the three Britons who died after the popular tourist attraction derailed on Wednesday night (September 3).

A total of 16 people died in the crash on the 140-year-old Gloria funicular, including five Portuguese nationals, two Canadians, two South Koreans, one American, one French, one Swiss and one Ukrainian. The third British victim is yet to be named.

A further 21 people were injured, including five seriously.

Macclesfield MP Tim Roca paid tribute to the couple on on Saturday morning. She said: “I was deeply saddened to learn that two much-loved members of our Macclesfield community, Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson, were among those who lost their lives in Wednesday’s tragic funicular crash in Lisbon.

Kayleigh Smith and William Nelson. | Kayleigh Smith via Instagram

“Kayleigh was a hugely talented theatre director at MADS Theatre, where she poured her creativity, energy and kindness into every production. The moving tribute from the MADS team says it all, she was a dear friend to so many and will be greatly missed.

“Will, a lecturer at Manchester’s Arden School of Theatre, was equally dedicated to nurturing creativity and inspiring the next generation. I know his loss will be felt deeply by colleagues and students alike.

“My heart goes out to Kayleigh and Will’s families, friends and the whole MADS Theatre family as they come to terms with this tragedy.”

Ms Smith had shared images of the couple’s visit to Lisbon, just hours before the tragedy, alongside the caption: “Lisbon Day 1: Churches and castles, tiles and trams.”

Sharing a tribute on Friday night, Macclesfield’s MADS Theatre wrote: “It is with great sadness that we must acknowledge the death of Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson in the Lisbon funicular tragedy.

“Kayleigh was a valued member of our society and made considerable contributions both to MADS and to drama in the North West. It is indeed a sad loss to all of us at the theatre.

“Kayleigh was an award-winning director and an award-nominated actress. She also undertook multiple crew and front-of-house roles at MADS. She was a past vice-chair, membership secretary and head of tech, but above all that she was a dear friend to many and will be greatly missed.

“We wish to send our deepest condolences to both families and to respect their privacy at this sad time. Our thoughts are with them.”