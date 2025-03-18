Christine McGuinness torn over whether to leave home shared with ex Paddy McGuinness

Scouse star Christine is reportedly thinking of moving out of the family home she shares with ex-husband Paddy McGuinness.

Paddy McGuinness and Christine McGuinness pictured at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Model turned TV personality Christine from Liverpool and Bolton comedian Paddy announced they were separating in 2022, having been married since 2011.

Despite being separated, the famous pair, who share three children - Felicity, eight, and 11-year-old twins Leo and Penelope - surprisingly stayed living together in their £2.5 million Cheshire home.

Over the summer, the couple even finalised their divorce but that didn’t alter the living arrangements with the court reportedly deciding that Paddy could keep ownership of the house as long as Christine and the children could remain living there.

Months after this decision, former Miss Liverpool Christine, who has autism just like her three children, even admitted she wouldn’t be able to cope with co-parenting their three children together otherwise, explaining “when the time comes that we do actually have to share our children in separate houses. I think I’m going to really struggle with that.”

Now though, a source close to the family has exclusively revealed to OK that Celebrity Hunted victor Christine is starting to feel torn about the situation.

The source said: “The whole living together, separating and living apart has been a tough journey for Christine. She’s been feeling conflicted because of the kids. She feels like she’s in a bit of a dilemma.

“As Christine has said herself, their children’s autism means they don’t generally cope well with change, and that’s why she and Paddy have stayed living together for so long, despite living separate lives.

“Moving out won’t be an easy transition for the children and that’s why she’s been so cautious to do it. A part of her wonders if it would just be easier to carry on as they are, but she knows that now is the time. As much as it’s tough, the kids need a happy mum too.

“Moving out might be what’s best for her and, in the end, for the whole family. They’ve been happy keeping things as they are, but Christine is wondering if it’s time."