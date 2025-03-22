A critically acclaimed show, adapted by the writer behind Netflix hit Adolescence, is going on tour and it’s heading to Liverpool - below is everything you need to know.

Let The Right One In will tour major theatres across the UK from this Autumn, following a smash-hit sold-out run at Manchester’s Royal Exchange.

Adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne, who co-wrote the global Netflix drama sensation ‘Adolescence’, the play is based on the best-selling Swedish novel and award-winning film by Jon Ajvide Lindqvist; and is considered a prime example of Scandi-noir storytelling.

Thorne’s stage adaptation of the international vampire hit film masterfully weaves the novel’s chilling horror with a deeply human story of love, loneliness and survival.

Audiences across the UK can expect a visceral, cinematic experience where the beauty of the original novel and film is reimagined for the stage, with gripping intensity that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

What is Let The Right One In about?

Directed by Bryony Shanahan, this supernatural thriller explores themes of loneliness, bullying, friendship and the complexities of love.

Tormented at school and isolated at home, Oskar has only his imagination to keep him company. That’s until Eli moves in next door.

Mysterious and unsettling, Eli is unlike anyone Oskar has ever met before.

However, an unlikely friendship sparks between them – one that is as deep as it is strange.

But when gruesome murders are discovered across the town, Oskar slowly unravels the truth about Eli and their strange bond is stretched to breaking point.

Who will be in it?

Casting will be announced soon.

What has Jack said about the show?

Jack Thorne said: “It was such a privilege to adapt ‘Let The Right One In’, a story that is so deceptive in terms of the way it looks at genre, gender and at love. I am so excited that more people are going to have the opportunity to see Bryony Shanahan’s sinewy dangerous production.”

When is it coming to Liverpool?

Let The Right One In will be on at the Liverpool Everyman between April 14 and April 18.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available from LetTheRightOneInPlay.com but the Liverpool tickets are not yet available to buy

You will also be able get them directly from the Liverpool Everyman website once released.

As tickets have not yet been released, prices are currently unknown,

Where else is it going?

16 – 25 October 2025: Northampton Royal & Derngate

28 October – 1 November 2025: Bromley Churchill Theatre

4 – 15 November 2025: Bristol Old Vic

18 – 22 November 2025: Salford The Lowry

13 – 17 January 2026: Fareham Live

20 – 24 January 2026: Cardiff New Theatre

27 – 31 January 2026: Southend Palace Theatre

3 – 7 February 2026: Eastbourne Devonshire Park

17 – 21 February 2026 Glasgow Pavilion

17 – 21 March 2026: Birmingham Rep

Further venues to be announced