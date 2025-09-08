21-year-old Curtis was killed on the Liverpool street where he grew up.

Merseyside Police have issued a continued appeal for information, 21 years after the tragic death of Curtis Kinsella in Aigburth.

On September 6 2004, 21-year-old Curtis was stabbed in the back on Alwyn Street in an unprovoked attack and later died as a result of his injury.

In a statement shared on Saturday (September 6), Curtis’s mum Michaela Kinsella said: “It is now 21 years since we lost Curtis and not a day goes by when we still think of him. He was stabbed on the street where he lived and grew up since he was four.

“He went to St Michael’s of the Hamlet Primary School nearby, and his funeral was at St Michael’s of the Hamlet Church where more than 300 people came to pay their respects, which spilled out on to the street.

21-year-old Curtis Kinsella was killed on the Liverpool street where he grew up. | Police handout

“Curtis had his whole life in front of him and recently moved to a flat nearby with his partner to start their own family. Their baby daughter was born three months after he died. She will be 21 in December and it’s tragic that she has grown up without knowing her dad.

“His sister Alicia was celebrating her 13th birthday when he was attacked, and has grown up without him being there for her. She now has her own family and they will never get the chance to meet him.

“As a family we will never get over losing Curtis, and we will never understand why he was attacked. We just want justice and find those responsible for his murder.

“My message to those who have information and know who killed him is that it's not too late and please find it in your conscience and your heart to contact police or Crimestoppers so we can get justice for Curtis.”

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police Serious Crime Review Unit said: “Curtis was 21 years-old when he was stabbed on the street close to where he lived on and tragically died from his injury.

“A murder investigation is never closed, and 21 years is a long time for his family to go without answers. His death remains an ongoing investigation, and we would pursue any new lines of enquiry.

“It’s never too late to come forward with information. We believe someone, somewhere knows what and who are responsible for his murder. I hope that the passing of time will enable people to search their consciences and find the courage to come forward.

“You can contact us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers, a charity which is completely independent of police. Whichever way you choose, your information will be treated with sensitivity and care. Your information may be the vital piece of the jigsaw to allow us to finally get justice for his family.”

There have been a number of arrests in connection with his murder, but to date, no charges have been made.

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with crime refence 0507052107 or via Crimestoppers.