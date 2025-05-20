Children at Churchtown Primary School were treated to an unforgettable experience on Monday (May 19), when best-selling author David Walliams paid a visit, sharing stories and laughter with the pupils.

Walliams spent the morning with the children, bringing his characters to life with his signature humour. For students in Years 3-6, he shared insights into his creative process, revealing how he gets his ideas for his books.

The author and comedian also read stories from his earlier works and shared an exclusive sneak peek of his latest book, The World’s Worst Superheroes, which will be published later this week.

For younger pupils in Reception to Year 2, Walliams hosted a magical storytime session, reading from The World’s Worst Children.

He and his publishers, HarperCollins Children’s Books, donated books to each child in the school and also gave a selection of books to the school’s new library, which will open this autumn as part of the Churchtown Playground project, dedicated to the memory of former pupils Alice and Bebe who were killed in the Southport attack last summer.

Reflecting on his visit, Walliams said: “I have wanted to come to the school for some time to try and spread some happiness and help them on their mission to having a brand-new library.”

The students couldn’t hide their excitement either, with Louis C from Year 2 saying: “I can’t believe I saw the author who wrote my favourite book, Robodog.” Lily-Rae Mault from Year 3 added: “I want to be an author like David Walliams now and write my own books.”

The new library, set to open later this year, will be a space where students can explore the world through books, feeding their imagination and a love for reading.