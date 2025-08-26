Our 'special' family-run Merseyside brand scooped two wins at Great Taste Awards 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Aug 2025, 11:58 BST
An independent Merseyside brand has earned two stars at the Great Taste Awards this year - a major milestone for the family business.

Mama Sood's - a local chutney brand - earned the coveted stars for its Date & Tamarind and Tomato & Pineapple flavours, after they stood out during blind taste testing by a panel of expert judges.

Founded just two years ago in St Helens, Mama Sood’s quickly gained a loyal following after appearing at markets across the UK. The brand’s chutneys are made in small batches using natural, vegan-friendly ingredients, with flavour combinations rooted in authentic family recipes and Indian heritage.

Mama Sood's wins at Great Taste Awards.placeholder image
Mama Sood's wins at Great Taste Awards. | Submitted

Founder Paalan said: “Winning at the Great Taste Awards is a lovely milestone to reach after two years of hard work.

“Our market regulars and loyal fans already know how special these flavours are, but getting recognition from such a respected panel takes things to a whole new level. It’s a real boost for a small business like ours, and we hope it encourages even more people to give us a try.”

