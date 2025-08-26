Our 'special' family-run Merseyside brand scooped two wins at Great Taste Awards 2025
Mama Sood's - a local chutney brand - earned the coveted stars for its Date & Tamarind and Tomato & Pineapple flavours, after they stood out during blind taste testing by a panel of expert judges.
Founded just two years ago in St Helens, Mama Sood’s quickly gained a loyal following after appearing at markets across the UK. The brand’s chutneys are made in small batches using natural, vegan-friendly ingredients, with flavour combinations rooted in authentic family recipes and Indian heritage.
Founder Paalan said: “Winning at the Great Taste Awards is a lovely milestone to reach after two years of hard work.