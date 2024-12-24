Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two years ago, Elle Edwards was tragically shot dead in a gang-related incident in Wallasey Village. This anniversary reflects on her life and her family’s ongoing fight for justice.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two years ago, on Christmas Eve, Elle Edwards was shot dead outside the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village.

The 26-year-old beautician was celebrating the festive period with her friends and family and was an innocent bystander in a ‘gang revenge’ shooting outside the pub, when Connor Chapman opened fire with a Skorpion sub-machine gun on a crowd of people just before midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapman, 22, had been involved in an ongoing series of disputes between rival gangs from the Woodchurch and Ford estates on the Wirral and plotted to gun down Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy.

Elle Edwards was fatally shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey. | PA

He fired 12 bullets into a crowd outside the Lighthouse, seriously injuring the pair and killing Ms Edwards, who was hit twice in the head and once in the shoulder. The murder shocked the nation.

After the shooting, Connor Chapman fled the scene in the car and drove to friend Thomas Waring’s house, where CCTV showed Chapman, with distinctive long hair, appearing to drop the gun on the pavement as he walked towards the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Floral tributes and photographs for Elle Edwards, who was fatally shot on Christmas Eve 2022. | Getty Images

In July 2023, Chapman was jailed for life with a minimum term of 48 years for Elle’s murder - one of the longest sentences in UK history for a single murder - and Waring, now 21, was convicted of possession of a prohibited firearm and assisting an offender and sentenced to nine years in prison.

In November this year, Elle’s father, Tim Edwards vowed to keep making a noise” and “stop scumbags who have been involved in serious violence/murder” from being released early, after being told Waring would be part of an early release scheme.

The Elle Edwards Foundation continues to raise awareness about and gun and knife crime, and ensure Elle’s name will never be forgotten

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].