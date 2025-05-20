Liverpool band The Wombats are gearing up to perform at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend this Friday and one of its members chatted to us all about.

Indie rockband The Wombats was formed in Liverpool back in 2003 when members Matthew Murphy, Tord Øverland Knudsen and Dan Haggis were students at LIPA.

Over two decade laters, the chart-topping band are back on stage in their hometown yet again as part of the upcoming festival, Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Taking place at Sefton Park this weekend, The Wombats are part of the impressive line-up for the festival’s opening evening, taking to the main stage at 4pm on Friday.

Before their highly anticipated homecoming performance, the band’s drummer Dan sat down for a chat with our celebrity reporter to share his excitement for the festival.

The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis (right) spoke to us ahead of Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Sefton Park.

Garston born and raised Dan told Liverpool World: “Sefton Park is actually like about half a mile that way from where I am right now so my kitchen is going to be like the backstage, and I'll just walk up there.

“I take my little boy to the park all the time, right near there, so it's going to feel quite strange but also absolutely awesome, like friends and family and a Liverpool crowd, obviously, for us, is great. So really looking forward to that.”

When asked if it feels different for himself and the band to play in Liverpool, Dan said: “Yeah, there's an added sense of occasion, I'd say, a little bit, in like again, family and friends who've been sort of supporting us , from the beginning and all the memories we've got from around the city, just mine and Murph’s childhood but also as a band.

“Like, the first year we were a band, you know what it's like for bands starting out, you don't really play gigs outside your hometown, so we played like everywhere around Liverpool and all those memories come flooding back whenever we play Liverpool, to be honest. It's got a little extra zing so, yeah, it's going to be fun.”

Unfortunately the weather is not supposed to be too great for Radio 1’s Big Weekend, with the Met Office predicting highs of 17°C and spells of rain.

Dan however also had some words of wisdom to share on that front.

The lifelong Everton fan said: “Frowing up in the north of England, you’re used to the rain, you know, you can't let rain stop you having a good time and no one ever does.

“I remember going to Leeds when I was 16, and I was in shorts and a T shirt. It absolutely leathered down, the place was a mud bath, and I had one of the best weekends ever.

“It was just like people having mud races and sliding down hills. You just make your own fun and crack on, don't you? Like there’s no point going ‘oh, it's raining’, you just get an umbrella if you need it, just hop on in and get your wellies on.”