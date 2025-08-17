23 famous faces who went to school in Liverpool and Merseyside

2 . Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer is an English actress known for appearances in television series, including BBC One drama Doctor Foster, E4 comedy-drama series My Mad Fat Diary, and BBC Three drama miniseries Thirteen. Comer rose to global prominence for her role in the spy thriller Killing Eve. Comer was born in Liverpool and grew up in Childwall. She attended St Julie’s Catholic High School in the Liverpool suburb of Woolton and began acting at a local weekend drama school called CALS in the Belle Vale area of Liverpool when she was 11. | Jason Mendez