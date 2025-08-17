23 famous faces who went to school in Liverpool and Merseyside

Merseyside is home to many celebrities who first discovered their incredible talents while attending schools and colleges in and around Liverpool.
Award-winning actors like Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham are among famous alumni from Merseyside schools, as well as well-known news presenters, football stars and, of course, musical legends.
Below are 23 famous faces who went to school or college in Liverpool and Merseyside. Did any attend the same one as you or your children?
1. Fiona Bruce
Antiques Roadshow and Question Time host Fiona Bruce was born in Singapore but grew up in Heswall after her father got a job at Unilever at nearby Port Sunlight. The newsreader and journalist was educated at Gayton Primary School in Heswall, before heading down south and attending Hertford College at the University of Oxford. | Getty Images
2. Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer is an English actress known for appearances in television series, including BBC One drama Doctor Foster, E4 comedy-drama series My Mad Fat Diary, and BBC Three drama miniseries Thirteen. Comer rose to global prominence for her role in the spy thriller Killing Eve. Comer was born in Liverpool and grew up in Childwall. She attended St Julie’s Catholic High School in the Liverpool suburb of Woolton and began acting at a local weekend drama school called CALS in the Belle Vale area of Liverpool when she was 11. | Jason Mendez
3. Jamie Carragher
Former footballer and now TV pundit, Jamie Carragher went to Savio Salesian College in Bootle and has continued to support the school ever since. | Getty Images
4. Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig is an English actor, best known for playing James Bond. Born in Chester, he moved to Wirral and went to Hoylake Holy Trinity Primary. He then attended Hilbre High School in West Kirby and upon leaving there at the age of 16, he attended Calday Grange Grammar School as a sixth form student. | Getty Images for EON Productions