13 famous faces who were born and brought up in Kirkby, including Stephen Graham

Liverpool is home to many world-class, talented people and the city is once again in the spotlight after Stephen Graham’s Emmy wins.

But, despite Graham being dubbed Liverpool’s best actor of all time by many - a statement I personally agree with - the 52-year-old actor and producer isn’t actually from Liverpool. In fact, he was born in the borough of Knowsley, in the little town of Kirkby.

With this in mind, we have delved into some of the most famous people from Stephen Graham’s hometown.

From top actors to a boxing legend and a political leader, here are thirteen famous faces who were born or brought up in Kirkby. How many did you guess?

1 . Tricia Penrose Tricia Penrose is best known for her role in Heartbeat but she has also appeared in a number of soap operas such as Emmerdale, Brookside and Corrie. In 2013, she appeared in Celebrity Big Brother. | Getty Images

2 . Sean Styles Sean Styles is a legendary Liverpool comedian and radio presenter, with nearly 30 years in the entertainment industry. He currently has his own show on BBC Radio Merseyside. | BBC Radio Merseyside

3 . Leighton Baines Former Everton footballer, Leighton Baines, was born in Kirkby and started his career at Wigan Athletic. He is currently the professional development coach and under-18s head coach at Everton FC. | Carl Recine

4 . Phil Thompson Phil Thompson is a legendary former Liverpool footballer, who played for the club in the 70s and 80s. He was born in Kirkby. | Fife Photo Agency