Southport is a beautiful coastal towno, boasting England’s oldest iron pier, gorgeous sandy beaches and its very own lawnmower museum, But, did you know it is also the birthplace of many iconic household names?
Originally part of Lancashire, Southport is now part of Merseyside and there are many famous faces with links to the beautiful seaside town, from Premier League footballers and top comedians to award-winning actors and celebrated golf stars.
Here we take a look at 16 Sandgrounders who have gone on to achieve their dreams and make Southport proud.
1. Marcus Wareing
Marcus Wareing is a Michelin-starred celebrity chef and is now best known for being a judge on Masterchef: The Professionals. He was born in Southport. His father was a fruit and potato merchant. | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
2. Miranda Richardson
Actress Miranda Richardson was born in Southport. She won a Golden Globe for her performance in Enchanted April. Her films include Empire of the Sun, The Crying Game, Sleepy Hollow, Chicken Run and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. | Jeff Spicer/Stringer
3. Lee Mack
Comedian, actor and quiz show host Lee Mack was born in Southport. He wrote and starred in the sitcom Not Going Out and is a team captain on the BBC One comedy panel show Would I Lie to You? He went to Birkdale Primary Junior School, Stanley High School in Southport, and Everton High School in Blackburn. | Getty Images
4. Adele Roberts
Bowel cancer survivor, broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts was born in Southport and was educated at Merchant Taylors' Girls' School. | Getty Images