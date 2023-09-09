21 famous faces that were born and bred in Wirral, including Paul O’Grady and Daniel Craig
We’ve taken a look at the most famous people who are from across the water.
We all know Liverpool is the birthplace of many amazing people and famous names, from the Beatles to Jodie Comer. But, did you know that there are loads of celebrities who were born just across the water?
Often confused as Scousers, famous faces such as Daniel Craig and Paul Hollywood were born in Wirral.
Here are some famous faces that were born or raised on the peninsula.
1 / 6