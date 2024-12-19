2 . Gerry Marsden

The legendary musician and frontman of Gerry and the Pacemakers, left a mark on the music industry. Born in Toxteth, Marsden and his group had one of the best starts of all the Merseybeat groups of the 1960s, with their first three songs all hitting number one in the charts, a record which stood for over two decades. Since then, Gerry remained close to his roots, becoming an admired supporter for his home city and a welcome supporter of many local, national and international charities. He died in 2021 but his songs like You'll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Cross the Mersey will last forever. | Getty Images