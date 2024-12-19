One of the most well known areas of Liverpool, Toxteth - also known as Liverpool 8 - has experienced mixed fortunes over the years and is sadly one of Merseyside’s most poverty-stricken areas.
Despite this, the area has a real community spirit and is home to beautiful green spaces, such as Toxteth Park, as well as a whole host of independent businesses. Toxteth is also the birthplace of some incredible, famous Scousers who have made the area proud and become household names in music, sports, films and more - you’ll even find many murals in their honour painted around the L8 area.
From a member of the Beatles and a fantastic jazz singer, to a world-champion boxer and a Euro winning Lioness, here are eighteen amazing celebs who were born or raised in Toxteth. How many did you recognise?
1. Jake Abraham
Jake Abraham (left) is considered one of Liverpool's best actors by many locals. The Toxteth-born actor sadly died in October 2023 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in February. The late actor started his career in the 1980s, becoming well known within the theatre circuit. He went on to have a successful career both on stage and on screen, touring with the National Theatre and starring in Guy Ritchie’s 1998 movie, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. His death was a huge loss to the city, with many famous names praising his talent. | Polygram Films
2. Gerry Marsden
The legendary musician and frontman of Gerry and the Pacemakers, left a mark on the music industry. Born in Toxteth, Marsden and his group had one of the best starts of all the Merseybeat groups of the 1960s, with their first three songs all hitting number one in the charts, a record which stood for over two decades. Since then, Gerry remained close to his roots, becoming an admired supporter for his home city and a welcome supporter of many local, national and international charities. He died in 2021 but his songs like You'll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Cross the Mersey will last forever. | Getty Images
3. Tina Malone
Tina Malone played Mo McGee from 1993 to 1998. She is also well-known for her role as Mimi Maguire in Shameless. In 2019, she featured in prison drama, Clink. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
4. Tony Bellew
Former world champion boxer Tony Bellew was born in Toxteth in 1982 and lived on Mulgrave Street. He started boxing professionally in 2007 and after a string of titles at cruiserweight, ‘Bomber’ stepped up to the heavyweight division for two headline fights against fellow Brit David Haye, winning both. Bellew later played boxer Ricky Conlan in the films Creed and Creed III and appeared on I'm A Celeb last year. | Getty Images
