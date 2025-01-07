Home to England’s oldest iron pier, beautiful sandy beaches and its very own lawnmower museum, Southport is a fantastic coastal destination like no other. But, did you know it is also the birthplace of some of Britain’s most iconic household names?
Here we take a look at 14 Sandgrounders who have gone on to achieve their dreams and make Southport proud. How many did you know?
1. Marcus Wareing
Marcus Wareing is a Michelin-starred celebrity chef and is now best known for being a judge on Masterchef: The Professionals. He was born in Southport. His father was a fruit and potato merchant. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
2. Miranda Richardson
Actress Miranda Richardson was born in Southport. She won a Golden Globe for her performance in Enchanted April. Her films include Empire of the Sun, The Crying Game, Sleepy Hollow, Chicken Run and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. | Jeff Spicer/Stringer Photo: Jeff Spicer/Stringer
3. Lee Mack
Comedian, actor and quiz show host Lee Mack was born in Southport. He wrote and starred in the sitcom Not Going Out and is a team captain on the BBC One comedy panel show Would I Lie to You? He went to Birkdale Primary Junior School, Stanley High School in Southport, and Everton High School in Blackburn. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
4. Adele Roberts
BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has also become a reality TV personality following appearances on Big Brother, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip and Dancing on Ice. She was born in Southport and was educated at Merchant Taylors' Girls' School. | ITV Photo: ITV
