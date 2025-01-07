14 famous faces who were born and brought up in Southport, including Lee Mack

By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Jan 2025, 12:47 GMT

Explore the notable personalities who hail from the charming seaside town of Southport, including comedian Lee Mack and iconic chef Marcus Wareing.

Home to England’s oldest iron pier, beautiful sandy beaches and its very own lawnmower museum, Southport is a fantastic coastal destination like no other. But, did you know it is also the birthplace of some of Britain’s most iconic household names?

Originally part of Lancashire, Southport was recently named as Merseyside’s ‘happiest’ place to live and there are many famous faces with links to the beautiful seaside town, from Premier League footballers to award-winning actors.

Here we take a look at 14 Sandgrounders who have gone on to achieve their dreams and make Southport proud. How many did you know?

Marcus Wareing is a Michelin-starred celebrity chef and is now best known for being a judge on Masterchef: The Professionals. He was born in Southport. His father was a fruit and potato merchant.

1. Marcus Wareing

Actress Miranda Richardson was born in Southport. She won a Golden Globe for her performance in Enchanted April. Her films include Empire of the Sun, The Crying Game, Sleepy Hollow, Chicken Run and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

2. Miranda Richardson

Comedian, actor and quiz show host Lee Mack was born in Southport. He wrote and starred in the sitcom Not Going Out and is a team captain on the BBC One comedy panel show Would I Lie to You? He went to Birkdale Primary Junior School, Stanley High School in Southport, and Everton High School in Blackburn.

3. Lee Mack

BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has also become a reality TV personality following appearances on Big Brother, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip and Dancing on Ice. She was born in Southport and was educated at Merchant Taylors' Girls' School.

4. Adele Roberts

