Famous for its industrial history, beautiful parks and Rugby League, Warrington has a lot to be proud of - including fantastic actors, sportspeople and singers who helped put the town on the map.

While Warrington isn’t in Merseyside, it neighbours the Liverpool City Region and sits on the banks of the River Mersey. The town is home to popular attractions - such as Gulliver’s World - but is also the birthplace of many incredible, successful people.

From a young darts sensation - named Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2024 - to a Hollywood actor and professional footballer, here are 15 famous people who were born or grew up in Warrington. Let us know your favourite Warrington celeb in the comments.

1 . Warren Brown Warren Brown is an actor from Warrington, known for his roles in Shameless, Hollyoaks, Luther and The Responder. | BBC

2 . Kerry Katona Kerry Katona was an original member of the pop girl group Atomic Kitten and now is a TV personality. She was born in Warrington. | Antony Thompson for The Hygrove via Getty Images

3 . Ian Brown Ian Brown was born in Warrington and was the lead singer of the Stone Roses. He is now a solo artist and spent two months in prison for threatening a British Airways attendant. | Getty

4 . George Sampson George Sampson won the second series of Britain's Got Talent in 2008 and has since formed an acting career. | Steve Spurgin : Kings PR