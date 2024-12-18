Famous for its industrial history, beautiful parks and Rugby League, Warrington has a lot to be proud of - including fantastic actors, sportspeople and singers who helped put the town on the map.
While Warrington isn’t in Merseyside, it neighbours the Liverpool City Region and sits on the banks of the River Mersey. The town is home to popular attractions - such as Gulliver’s World - but is also the birthplace of many incredible, successful people.
From a young darts sensation - named Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2024 - to a Hollywood actor and professional footballer, here are 15 famous people who were born or grew up in Warrington. Let us know your favourite Warrington celeb in the comments.
Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.