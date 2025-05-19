Fast-rising breakout artist Alessi Rose has today announced details of a major headline tour in the Autumn and it’s coming to Liverpool.

The Voyeur Tour will take in 22 cities across the UK and Europe, kicking off its European run in September, and it includes a show at Liverpool’s Mountford Hall on November 21.

The news follows the announcement of the self-made star’s forthcoming EP Voyeur, set for release July 25th, and the release of her new single ‘Same Mouth’.

The Voyeur EP and tour marks the start of a thrilling new era for the London-based 22-year-old.

Alessi has already sold out two U.K./European headline tours, amassed millions of streams across a pair of EPs and emerged as one of the most fascinating young artists on the scene today, garnering critical praise from the NME, Line of Best Fit,The Face and more.

Earlier this month Alessi wrapped up her first series of U.S. tour dates with the second of two sold-out shows at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles.

The run also included two sold-out nights at New York City’s Baby’s All Right and followed her U.K./European headline tour which sold out in less than 10 minutes, subsequently upgraded venues and immediately sold out again.

Now on the road supporting pop superstar Dua Lipa in arenas and stadiums on the European/U.K. leg of her Radical Optimism tour, Alessi will soon gear up to join Tate McRae on the North American leg of the Miss Possessive tour, which launches in August.

Alessi Rose has just announced details of her upcoming headline tour, The Voyeur Tour. | Teresa Ciocia

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans can access pre-sale tickets for The Voyeur Tour on Wednesday, May 21at 9am HERE.

General sale then opens on Friday, May 23 at 9am HERE

What has Alessi said about her upcoming tour?

Alessi said: “I am so incredibly excited for the Voyeur Tour. The For Your Validation Tour and opening for Dua Lipa this year have been some one of my favourite parts of all this. There’s nothing like the human connection and shared emotion of being on stage and playing to a crowd that are as excited to be there as you are to perform. Being on tour actually informed a lot of the Voyeur EP; getting to see how certain songs of mine have been received the last few months and writing with the knowledge of the rooms we are going into on this tour. I feel so lucky that I get to spend so much of this year playing everything I’ve been working on!”

Where else is Alessi going?

The Voyeur Tour dates are:

September

Mon 1- Berlin Huxleys

Tue 2- Warsaw Proxima

Thu 4- Hamburg Docks

Sat 6- Stockholm Klubben

Sun 7- Oslo Vulkan Arena

Mon 8- Copenhagen Pumpehuset

Wed 10- Utrecht Tivolivredenburg

Thu 11- Cologne Carlswerk Victoria

Fri 12- Zurich Plaza

Sun 14- Brussels La Madeleine

Mon 15- Paris Elysée Montmartre

November

Mon 17- Dublin 3 Olympia Theatre

Wed 19- Manchester Academy

Thu 20- Sheffield Octagon

Fri 21- Liverpool Mountford Hall

Mon 24- London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Thu 27- Brighton Dome

Fri 28- Birmingham O2 Academy

Sun 30- Glasgow O2 Academy

December

Mon 1- Bristol Beacon

Wed 3- Nottingham Rock City

Thu 4- Newcastle O2 City Hall

Background info on Alissa

Growing up in Derby, England, Alessi first explored her creative side by writing poetry at age 13.

With her longtime inspirations including pop visionaries like Lorde and Kate Bush, she soon began writing songs and later taught herself to produce music while working as a bartender to save up for college.

As she gained attention for her gritty but deeply heartfelt songwriting, Alessi made her debut in the summer of 2023 with the self-written and self-produced “say ur mine,” which amassed over 40K views in less than a week.

From there she released “hate this part” before building out a string of singles for her 2024 debut EP, rumination as ritual.

Earlier this year, Alessi released her second EP, for your validation, featuring the singles “IKYK” and “oh my,” quickly earning a global following.

Stay tuned for more new music from Alessi soon.