Discover the inspiring finalists of the Merseyside Women of the Year 2025 awards, showcasing talent and leadership from across the region.

16 incredible women are up for prestigious Merseyside Women of the Year awards.

The annual celebration of exceptional women from across the region takes place at the Crowne Plaza on Friday, June 27, with Pauline Daniels hosting the event. Jamie Carragher’s wife, Nicola Carragher, will be the guest speaker.

The overall Merseyside Woman of the Year will be selected from all finalists, following a public vote (contributing 50% of the overall score) and being marked by the organisation's judging panel against its criteria, contributing the remaining 50% of the final score.

As well as the overall winner, the finalists, who hail from Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley and Halton, compete in categories including community leader, entrepreneur and social impact.

Andrea Newton - Confident Conversations/Actually She Can

Ciiku Sondergaard - 4 Wings

Dr Rebecca Dobson - Liverpool Chest & Heart NHS

Gemma Gosling - Iconic NW CIC

Gillian Ashcroft - Exceptional Care

Hayley Smallman - Woodlands Hospice

Justine Mclaughlin - Phantom Digital

Katie Bowater - Young Entrepreneurs Club

Megan Kimmance - Red Run

Mel Kelly - Motivating Minds

Paula Johnson - Sparkles Boutique

Professor Adetoro Adegoke - PASTEG Properties Ltd

Racheal Jones - One Knowsley

Sharon Gregory-Wareing – ASDA Community Champion

Stephanie Barney - Girls on the Go

Tamara Gilbert - The Positivitree

MWOTY Founding Director, Ellie Kerr, said: “I want to congratulate all our finalists, who are business and community leaders, volunteers, campaigners and creatives who are using their time, skills and expertise to help others, to inspire change and make our region a better place.

“We are here to provide a spotlight and a platform for you, a spotlight you deserve, so that you can be seen, heard and found. We’re so lucky to have you joining our movement, as you will strengthen it and bring your story to it, so we can all work together to make change.”

To cast your vote for Merseyside Woman of the Year, visit: https://merseysidewomenoftheyear.co.uk/finalists-2025/