Meet the 16 inspirational finalists for the Merseyside Women of the Year 2025 awards

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Discover the inspiring finalists of the Merseyside Women of the Year 2025 awards, showcasing talent and leadership from across the region.

16 incredible women are up for prestigious Merseyside Women of the Year awards.

The annual celebration of exceptional women from across the region takes place at the Crowne Plaza on Friday, June 27, with Pauline Daniels hosting the event. Jamie Carragher’s wife, Nicola Carragher, will be the guest speaker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The overall Merseyside Woman of the Year will be selected from all finalists, following a public vote (contributing 50% of the overall score) and being marked by the organisation's judging panel against its criteria, contributing the remaining 50% of the final score.

Merseyside Women of the Year 2025 finalists.placeholder image
Merseyside Women of the Year 2025 finalists. | Merseyside Women of the Year

As well as the overall winner, the finalists, who hail from Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley and Halton, compete in categories including community leader, entrepreneur and social impact.

Merseyside Women of the Year 2025 finalists

  • Andrea Newton - Confident Conversations/Actually She Can
  • Ciiku Sondergaard - 4 Wings
  • Dr Rebecca Dobson - Liverpool Chest & Heart NHS
  • Gemma Gosling - Iconic NW CIC
  • Gillian Ashcroft - Exceptional Care
  • Hayley Smallman - Woodlands Hospice
  • Justine Mclaughlin - Phantom Digital
  • Katie Bowater - Young Entrepreneurs Club
  • Megan Kimmance - Red Run
  • Mel Kelly - Motivating Minds
  • Paula Johnson - Sparkles Boutique
  • Professor Adetoro Adegoke - PASTEG Properties Ltd
  • Racheal Jones - One Knowsley
  • Sharon Gregory-Wareing – ASDA Community Champion
  • Stephanie Barney - Girls on the Go
  • Tamara Gilbert - The Positivitree

MWOTY Founding Director, Ellie Kerr, said: “I want to congratulate all our finalists, who are business and community leaders, volunteers, campaigners and creatives who are using their time, skills and expertise to help others, to inspire change and make our region a better place.

“We are here to provide a spotlight and a platform for you, a spotlight you deserve, so that you can be seen, heard and found. We’re so lucky to have you joining our movement, as you will strengthen it and bring your story to it, so we can all work together to make change.”

To cast your vote for Merseyside Woman of the Year, visit: https://merseysidewomenoftheyear.co.uk/finalists-2025/

Related topics:Liverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice