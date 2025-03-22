The Leanne and Joel breakfast show on Hits Radio Liverpool has been axed.

It means the station, known until last year as Radio City, will lose its last remaining show with a dedicated local connection - after more than half a century broadcasting to the area.

Leanne Campbell - who has co-hosted breakfast on Radio City and Hits Radio for more than 10 years - and her current presenting partner Joel Ross will disappear from the weekday 6am-10am slot this summer.

They will be replaced by an as-yet-unannounced host or hosts who will broadcast to former local stations across various parts of the country.

The pair’s programme is the only one left on Hits Radio Liverpool that has a Merseyside link. The local element had already been diluted just over a year ago after the then Radio City breakfast show was merged with the one broadcast on Lancashire’s Rock FM, where Joel was the host.

Following that move in January 2024, the Liverpool station and 14 others across the country were rebranded to Hits Radio last April. That meant the end of the historic Radio City name - and just before Christmas last year, the station also vacated its iconic city centre home in St. John’s Beacon, where it had been based since 2000.

Parent company Bauer Media has now revealed it will scrap local and regional breakfast shows on all of its Hits Radio stations in favour of a single programme for the whole of England and Wales from 9th June.

Leanne Campbell (left) and Joel Ross (right) will disappear from the Radio City weekday 6am-10am slot this summer. | n/a

It says it will insert local news and travel information for Merseyside into the new show - as it does into other Hits Radio output, all of which already airs nationwide - as well as continuing to support disadvantaged local children via its Cash for Kids charity.

The change will mark the end of local programming on the former Radio City, which launched as one of the first independent local radio stations in the country back in October 1974.

It has been enabled by a change in legislation late last year which allowed stations originally established as local or regional services to remove the last of the already minimal number of shows broadcast just in local areas - the culmination of a process that started more than a decade ago.

Simon Myciunka, CEO of Bauer Media Audio UK, said of the shift to fully networked programmes: “We continually evolve to meet audience behaviours and advertiser needs and by launching one single national breakfast show across Hits Radio, we are supercharging our efforts to provide a more unified, engaging experience across the entire schedule while also retaining local news and information.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to our Hits Radio breakfast teams in England and Wales as they embark on their final run of shows. Their significant contribution has played a hugely important part of the Hits Radio story so far and we wish them well for the future.”

Bauer Media gradually axed all local shows on Radio City over the past decade apart from - until now - breakfast.

Several new local commercial radio stations for Merseyside have been established on digital radio and online in recent years - including In Demand Radio and Liverpool Live Radio.

History of a heritage station

Fifteen years after Radio City started broadcasting, separate services were established on the FM and AM frequencies of the Stanley Street-based station in 1989 - with City FM as a music-led station and City Talk launching on medium wave with all-speech format.

The latter closed in 1991 and became Radio City Gold, targeting an older music audience than its FM counterpart. When the AM service was rebranded as Magic 1548 in March 1997, it meant there was no station bearing the full ‘Radio City’ name - until City FM was rebadged as Radio City 96.7 in August that year. It retained that moniker until becoming Hits Radio almost 12 months ago.

Magic 1548 started to introduce non-local programmes in 2001 and finally waved goodbye to its last remaining local show - again, at breakfast - in 2013.

In the meantime, City Talk was resurrected in 2009 - this time on 105.9 FM - after a third commercial licence was introduced for Liverpool, operating alongside Radio City and Magic 1548.

In 2015, Magic and City Talk switched frequencies, with the speech service shifting to AM and Magic moving to FM, where it was relaunched as Radio City 2. Broadcasting rules at that time meant that the rebranded station had to reintroduce dedicated local shows at breakfast and drivetime, which remained until the service was replaced by Greatest Hits Radio in January 2019.