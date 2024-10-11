Frank Skinner: 'I think this really sums up Liverpool….'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedian Frank Skinner talks stand-up, Anfield and Paul McCartney as he prepares to bring his '30 Years of Dirt' tour to Liverpool.

“I think this really sums up Liverpool….” Frank Skinner says when we meet for a Zoom chat. These kinds of sentences don’t often end well, in my experience, but the veteran comic’s career is peppered with erudite observations and this one is spot on too.

“I went to see Paul McCartney once at the Albert Dock,” the 67-year-old actor, presenter and writer continues. “I got spotted in the audience. I was with my partner and we both thought it was an indoor gig. She had like a vest top on and I’d got a Beatles t-shirt on. We were frozen.

“The audience spent about ten minutes just taking the piss out of us - well not her, me. And then I saw these two things being passed over and someone had sent over a couple of fleeces for us to put on. And I thought, piling into you and really taking the mickey out of you and then giving you the fleece is sort of what Liverpool is really.”

Frank Skinner, Paul McCartney and Liverpool FC vs West Bromwich Albion. | Emily Bonner and Getty Images

“I love Liverpool. I have had some brilliant times there. Not just as a comedian, but as a person.” Frank is bringing his latest stand-up tour to the city in November.

The comedy legend's career began in 1987 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Now, following a sell-out UK and Ireland Spring tour, the comic is coming to the Empire Theatre with his show, ‘30 Years of Dirt’.

“I’ve been doing stand-up now for a little over 30 years and basically it has always been a bit on the rude side,” Frank tells LiverpoolWorld. “I have made an attempt in recent times to try and clean it up and make it a bit more sophisticated. Anyone who comes to this show will see if I have succeeded or failed.”

Frank will be playing Liverpool Philharmonic on Sunday November 17 and Liverpool Empire on Sunday November 24. Tickets are available from www.frankskinnerlive.com .

To hear more from Frank Skinner - including a hilarious anecdote about skiing in urine at Anfield - watch our video.