Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A super group has been formed for a new single by Mantra of the Cosmos single

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band is fronted by Zak Starkey who is the son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr. Also in the band are former Happy Mondays stars and Greater Manchester icons Shaun Ryder and Bez.

The band have a new single described as ‘psychedelic’ coming out soon. A special guest and another from the ranks of Mancunian music royalty have joined them on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noel Gallagher has joined the band for the new song titled ‘Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)’ sees the Oasis founding member on vocals alongside Ryder. Another former Oasis member, guitarist Andy Bell’ is also part of the band and Bez features on percussion.

Shaun Ryder brings his UK tour to Morecambe.

The early January news of Gallagher being on the song with other stars of the Manchester music scene of course comes at the start of a big year. The much anticipated Oasis reunion is now just a few months away, when Noel will reunite with brother Liam on stage for the first time in over 15 years.

The reunion was one of the hottest music stories in 2024, with thousands of tickets selling out within minutes. The tour gets underway on July 4 2025 in Cardiff.

Shaun Ryder and Bez are just as recognizable as huge characters on the Manchester music scene for years. The pair have worked together on many projects, perhaps most noticeably as members of The Happy Mondays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mantra of the Cosmos are playing at one iconic North West venue later this month. On January 19, they’ll play two shows at Liverpool’s Cavern Club- a venue where the Beatles first made a name for themselves. Tickets are available through the Visit Liverpool website.