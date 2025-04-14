Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Scouse pensioner said he has to put wellies on to put his bins out as “disgusting” stagnant water pools outside his home.

Picture the scene, it’s wet, cold and you’ve forgotten to put the bin out.

For most people it’s a minor annoyance to run outside and put them out. Yet for 70-year-old Stephen Thompson, going outside his home in Kensington to put his waste out is something of an ordeal.

He told the LDRS how his situation was like “living in slums” and he had asked Liverpool Council for help on multiple occasions. Mr Thompson, who lives alone, said he struggled to walk and the condition of the alleyway outside his home had made access difficult for him.

He explained how problems began outside the rear of his home on Parton Street earlier this year. He said: “I first got in touch with them (Liverpool Council) in February and there was six inches of water outside my house.

Parton Street, Liverpool. | Google

“I have to put wellies on to put the bins out. I’ve tried contacting them dozens of times, it’s been there for ages and just got bigger.

“I was told it would be done, they had all the information and it would be passed on. That was weeks ago. It’s terrible, it’s just stagnant water and things gather in it. It stinks, it’s disgusting.”

In emails seen by the LDRS, Liverpool Council officials sought to put Mr Thompson’s mind at ease, assuring him a highways inspector had attended the alleyway and had escalated the matter to senior management. He said since then, no resolution had been reached and the water continued to pool outside his home.

On February 20, Kerry Duffy, the city’s customer service manager for transportation and highways, told Mr Thompson via email the inspector had visited and “noted issues” in the alleyway at the back of the property. With no improvements reached by March 3, Ms Duffy said the matter had been sent to senior officials to be resolved.

Mr Thompson said: “The ground has sunken, that’s why the water has nowhere to run off to. The more it rains, the bigger the pool of water and the stench is that bad I can’t open the back door to let fresh air into the house, it’s like living in slums.

“I’m 70 years old, I’m not too good on my feet anymore. It just gets bigger and bigger when it rains and during the winter.”

The LDRS contacted Liverpool Council for comment.