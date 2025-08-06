Explore what makes Liverpool exceptional, from its world-class views and friendly locals to its cherished football teams.

I wholeheartedly believe Liverpool is the best city in the world. The people, the independent businesses and the beautiful historic buildings are just some of the reasons why I love Liverpool so much and I feel like the list could go on forever.

Many other Liverpool residents share my feelings too, with most Scousers being pretty passionate about the city. With this in mind, we asked LiverpoolWorld readers why they love living in Liverpool, and received a whole host of reasons. Take a look at some of the highlights below:

Liverpool's Pier Head. | Sonny - stock.adobe.com

Scouse Jo said: “I love living in Liverpool because where else can you get world class views, boss people, and a full-blown debate over the best chippy?”

Jean O'Donnell said: “So much to see and do and the people are friendly, love Liverpool.”

Mark Walklett said: “The closeness to Wales, the Mighty LFC, the beaches.”

Motor Fix Solutions LTD and Jo Ellery both said: “The people.”

Karin Musson said: “I call it my adopted city as I've visited for 25 years great people, city of music. It's just boss.”

Gary Riley said: “Because....I am Liverpool! Born and raised here in proper inner city Liverpool for 62 years.”

Cath Tankard said: “I love Liverpool, the Beatles, people friendly, best place ever.”

Angie Riozzi said: “People are so friendly.”

Josie Norman said: “I love Liverpool it is the home of my heart I left a long time ago for my late husband’s job but it never leaves you. I still say I am going home when I come to visit.”

Let us know why you love our city so much by leaving a comment or sending us an email at [email protected].