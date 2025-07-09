An inspiring 30-year-old who rebuilt her life in Liverpool after suffering abuse has shared her story.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raised in the city of Sorocaba, Brazil, Ana Beatriz Machado - known as ‘Bea’ - came from a large family and was raised by her mother after her father killed himself when she was five years old.

Despite a difficult start in life, she studied both teaching and law and built a life of ambition and education in her home country, where she also gave birth to her first daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bea had always been fascinated with the UK and this curiosity eventually led her to connect with an English man online. In November 2019, she arrived in Liverpool on a tourist visa, intending to stay only briefly.

Soon after arriving, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a global lockdown. Flights were cancelled and Bea found herself stranded in a foreign country, with no family, no legal footing and few options.

Ana Beatriz Machado. | Ana Beatriz Machado

During this time, her relationship with her British partner grew serious and she became pregnant with his child. But behind closed doors, things were far from healthy and happy. Minor controlling behaviour soon escalated into regular violence and emotional abuse.

After giving birth to her second daughter, Ella, Bea’s situation worsened. “I felt completely trapped in a violent, abusive relationship,” she said. “I had no money, no visa, no friends, and I was afraid of what would happen if I asked for help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Desperate and isolated, Bea reached out to an online community of Brazilian women living in the UK. They encouraged her to go to a refuge, but she was terrified — of deportation, of losing her daughter and of potential retaliation.

At the time, she didn’t realise that as the mother of a British child, she was eligible to apply for a visa and build a new life legally in the UK.

When her partner was arrested for something completely separate, Bea and her baby moved in temporarily with his mother. That’s when the police connected her with social services, who referred her to Georgia’s House, a women’s refuge in Bebington on the Wirral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bea said: “It was the first time in years I felt safe and honestly I can’t thank them enough for the love, care and support they haven given my daughter and I. It’s thanks to them that I could finally work on building a life and a future.”

Bea now works at Hooters. | Submitted

The refuge helped Bea get back on her feet and with support from local services, she secured a council house in Birkenhead in May 2022. She found a job at Hooters Liverpool and the team embraced her not just as a colleague but as family.

Barry Morris, the owner of Hooters Liverpool, recognised Ana’s resilience and dedication, naming her Employee of the Year and surprising her with tickets for a long-overdue trip back to Brazil — for her and daughter Ella to finally visit Ana’s eldest daughter and the family she hasn’t seen in over five years.

“I have had a couple of jobs but I absolutely love working at Hooters,” Bea said. “The girls are like family to me and I finally feel like I belong here. I absolutely love Barry — he has always stuck by me, had faith in me and has always given me advice like a father figure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Bea is passionate about using her story to inspire other women who may feel trapped in abusive relationships, especially those navigating life in a new country..

She said: “If you’re afraid, know that you are not alone. There is help out there. You can build a life for yourself and your children — a life full of love, respect, and dignity. There are good people out there and you CAN break free.”