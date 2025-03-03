I received a court summons for taking my children to see family in South Africa

A Wirral mum claims it is “ridiculous” she received a fine for taking her kids on holiday to South Africa during term time.

Melanie Vermaak received a court summons last year over an unauthorised holiday after taking one of her children out of class at the Oldershaw School in Wallasey.

The mum took her children to visit family in South Africa ahead of the 2023 Christmas holidays. The family flew out on December 10 to see Ms Vermaak’s elderly parents who they hadn’t seen in five years, as well as her then-partner’s family.

Ms Vermaak claims she told her daughters’ schools in July before flagging the trip again in September. However the mum claims it was only when she emailed in early December to ask for any extra work her children could do while they were away that she was warned she could face a fine.

As this warning was received a week before their planned trip, she decided to take them out of school regardless, adding: “Am I going to be fined for seeing my family? How ridiculous is that?”

A spokesperson for Oldershaw School told the LDRS the discretion of headteachers had been limited to exceptional circumstances since 2013 such as a death in the family or serious illness of a close family member. The school said: “The reasons provided for the holiday did not meet the level for it to be considered an exceptional circumstance.”

Ms Vermaak claims she never received a letter regarding a fine, so she was shocked to receive a court summons on January 24, 2024 for non-payment. She told the LDRS she “was under a lot of stress from that time.”

She added: “I was freaking out because I had never been to court. I have never done anything wrong.” After presenting her evidence to the court, Ms Vermaak claimed the court and council costs were waived and she ended up only paying the fine.

Other than the holiday, Ms Vermaak claims her children always attended school and had quickly caught up after two years out of education following the pandemic.

Ms Vermaak is one of 633 prosecutions carried out by Wirral Council in the academic year from 2023 to 2024. The number of parents taken to court has risen significantly across the country since the pandemic with the government looking to crack down on worse attendance rates in schools.

Money generated from fines is used to cover costs incurred by local councils who are in charge of enforcing the rules. Any extra money is then directed towards the government.

Significant rises have been seen across England with the number of fines 19 times higher in 2024 than they were in 2010 while the rate of fines per enrolled child has increased by 440%. The number of fines issued for unauthorised holidays is nearly four times as high in 2024 compared to 2017.

A fine for unauthorised school absence in England is £80 if paid within 21 days or £160 if paid within 28 days. If parents are prosecuted over their child not attending school, they could be fined up to £2,500, given a community order, or even a jail sentence of up to three months.

Ms Vermaak is planning to join a Liverpool protest on the issue which will be held on March 8, from 12pm to 3pm. A spokesperson for Oldershaw School said: “Since 2013, the levels of discretion given to headteachers to allow absence during school time have been limited to ‘exceptional circumstance’. Examples may be a death in the family, serious illness of a close family member, or a parent in the services returning for a limited time after an extended period away.

“The aforementioned 2013 legislation explains clearly that a holiday does not usually count as an exceptional circumstance. Each application, the school receives, for a term time holiday is assessed to decide if the application could be deemed an ‘exceptional circumstance. This instance was assessed, and the reasons provided for the holiday did not meet the level for it to be considered an exceptional circumstance.”

Wirral Council who handle prosecutions on behalf of schools declined to comment. In a previous statement on the issue, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “We need a national effort to tackle the epidemic of school absence so we can give children the best start in life – with government, schools, and parents all playing their part.

“This Government will do everything in its power to tackle the problem but behaviour like term time holidays cannot be changed with support alone – which is why fines have a vital place in our system, so everyone is held accountable for ensuring our children are in school.

“When children miss school unnecessarily, all children suffer, as teachers’ attention is diverted to helping them catch back up, and we will not apologise for ensuring every child is in school accessing high and rising standards so they can achieve and thrive.”