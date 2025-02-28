I sold my face to AI for £1,500 after Instagram message and I massively regret it

A young woman sold her face to AI for just £1,500 and “massively” regrets it.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Produced by Liverpool film-maker, Sam Tullen, new documentary The AI Face Trade, reveals how AI-generated models are “rapidly replacing real human content creators” and delves into how an unexpected message led Lucy to sign away rights to her likeness.

One evening in September 2024, Lucy received an unexpected direct message on Instagram from an AI startup she had never heard of before. The company was offering her an opportunity to sell the rights to her face, which they would use to create an AI-generated model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having seen celebrities like Kendall Jenner with their own AI avatars, Lucy found the idea intriguing and, with the promise of payment, she was eager to sign up. As part of the deal, Lucy had to submit multiple video recordings to train her AI model, a process shown in the documentary.

Lucy sold rights to her likeness for £1,500. | Handout

She also signed a lengthy, complex contract - one she now admits she struggled to understand - and now has little control over how her face is used in paid advertisements.

Looking back, Lucy regrets her decision, noting: "I thought it was a quick way to make some money, and it was, but I massively regret it. That £1,500 disappeared fast. I invested a lot of it into my freelance makeup business, which is doing well now, so that’s a silver lining.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Producer Sam Tullen sees Lucy’s story as a stark warning. He said: "Lucy’s case is just the tip of the iceberg. AI is already transforming so many industries around the world at an unprecedented rate, and now some people are willingly handing over their faces without fully understanding the long-term consequences.

Producer Sam Tullen. | Sam Tullen

"With AI advancements making it nearly impossible to distinguish between real and artificial faces, Lucy’s experience raises urgent ethical questions like should these AI companies be allowed to own someone’s likeness indefinitely, and what legal protections exist in an industry that’s evolving faster than the law can keep up with?"

The AI Face Trade will be available to watch on the @docodocumentaries YouTube channel on February 28 at 6.00pm.