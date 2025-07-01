Georgina Tang's inspiring journey from being kicked out at 16 with just £1 to her name to founding a multi-award-winning, six-figure beauty business.

Georgina Tang was thrown out of her family home in Enfield at the age of 16, having come to the UK from Hong Kong with her family in 1976 and suffering years of abuse. She left with £1 in her pocket - enough to pay for a bus fare to get to a job as a live-in ‘mother’s help’ that her school careers adviser helped to secure.

At 20, she studied A-levels at evening college while working washing dishes, before landing a place at Liverpool John Moores University to study a degree in psychology and sociology.

After graduating, she achieved foundation and post-grad degrees in housing and worked her way up to head of housing/deputy chief executive for a housing trust at 39.

A savvy-super-saver-investor, Georgina saved a 30% deposit to buy her first home. She then bought six more properties - securing a discount for buying in twos plus a holiday home. She also invested in the stock market.

Keen to increase her earning potential, Georgina worked evenings in a Chinese restaurant in Liverpool, where she met Andrea who she married in 1994. She fell pregnant with Alessio when she was 40 and endured a difficult pregnancy, before giving birth to a 11lb 3oz baby via caesarean in August 2003.

However, Alessio was born with a range of complex medical and educational needs - some of which have still not been diagnosed - so severe that they were given the heart-breaking news that he would not live past his first birthday.

Thankfully, Alessio defied those predictions, but as he grew older his medical and educational needs became more complex and he was diagnosed with a number of conditions, including autism, ADHD and juvenile idiopathic arthritis - a condition which attacks the body in a similar way to cancer.

After beginning chemotherapy treatment for the disease, Alessio's hair began to fall out, and he developed psoriasis so painful that Georgina knew she needed to take matters into her own hands and began creating 'miracle' treatments for his ailments.

Though Georgina had worked in housing for nearly twenty years, she had taken skincare-making classes during her weekends, creating her own soap, bath bombs and candles, and selling them at small vegan fairs.

Only using natural, vegan ingredients in her formulas, Georgina used her skincare knowledge to create a low PH shampoo, which, she says, cured Alessio's hair loss. She then began experimenting with different products to help him, creating a shea butter formula that ended up curing his psoriasis.

"He is known to be a 'medical miracle' amongst his consultants as he has been cured from incurable diseases," Georgina told LiverpoolWorld.

Alessio is now 21-years-old and Georgina has created her own six-figure skincare empire called Yours Naturally Naturally Yours to 'leave a legacy' for him when she is gone and to fund the care he needs.

Now a multi-award-winning beauty guru, it’s Georgina’s mission to spread the word about her ‘miracle’ beauty products and to highlight that age is no barrier for entrepreneurs - and, at 61, she has no plans to slow down.