To celebrate 35 years in the industry, one of the UK’s best loved bands - the Lightning Seeds - have extended their greatest hits tour in 2025, following a fully sold out run in 2024.

The Lighning Seeds have extended their 35th Anniversary Tour. | Getty Images

The Liverpool band have already completed 22 sold out dates on their 35th Anniversary Tour - including a show at the Liverpool Olympia last December.

Now, due to overwhelming demand, they have a new run of dates added for 2025 due and below is everything you need to know.

So are they coming back to Liverpool?

The 11 new dates will take the band’s huge catalogue to new cities and new venues so no, a return to Liverpool is not on the cards.

Aside from their Anniverary tour, you can however catch the Lightning Seeds performing with Holly Johnson at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, June 21.

What new shows have been added then?

Lightning Seeds play the following extra dates in October 2025:

Thu, 2: Ipswich Corn Exchange

Fri, 3: Bath Forum

Sat, 4: Northampton Roadmenders

Thu, 9: York Barbican

Fri, 10: Leicester O2 Academy

Sat, 11: Holmfirth Picturedome

Thu, 16: Middlesbrough Town Hall

Fri, 17: Lincoln Engine Shed

Sat, 18: Keele University Student Union

Fri, 24: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Sat, 25: Chesterfield Winding Wheel

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 28th March.

What has been said about the tour?

Ian Broudie said: “Wow, I can't believe it's been 35 years! Our first single ‘Pure’ really opened the door to a life's worth of songs, shows and recordings. I owe everything to ‘Pure’ and I'm really looking forward to celebrating the 35th anniversary of its release with ‘Tomorrow's Here Today: 35 Years of Lightning Seeds’ greatest hits album and tour in 2024.”

What else is new with the Lightning Seeds?

Alongside the tour, the band has released their ‘best of’ compilation: Tomorrow’s Here Today: 35 Years of Lightning Seeds.

It’s an absolute masterclass in modern pop songwriting from Ian Broudie. Kicking off with their classic debut single ‘Pure’, this really is a greatest hits disc worthy of the title from a band who have sold over 8 million albums.

Across 20 tracks the LP features Lightning Seeds favourites including ‘The Life Of Riley’, ‘Change’, ‘Lucky You’, ‘Sense’, ‘All I Want’, ‘Sugar Coated Iceberg’, ‘You Showed Me’, ‘Emily Smiles’, ‘3 Lions’ and more.