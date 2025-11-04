Alan Strutt / SWNS

A 21-year-old model is hoping to become the first ever 'bare-faced' beauty queen to win the Miss England crown by competing in the final make-up free.

Paige Loren has competed in and won beauty pageants across the globe in "full glam" but wants to show off her "authentic self" at the Miss England final. She will take to the catwalk later month completely make-up free in a bid to become the first contender to ever take the crown by showcasing their natural beauty.

Miss Liverpool Paige hopes that by breaking the beauty pageant stereotype she can inspire other women to embrace and celebrate their authentic looks in an age of social media obsession. Paige, of Liverpool, said: "I’ve decided to do something a little different at the final - I’m walking on stage completely bare-faced.

"I’ve competed in pageants all over the world wearing full glam: lashes, contour, glitter - the lot. But this time, I want to show up as me. No glam. No filter. Just confidence. Bare face is a big deal these days, and I can see why.

"People are craving realness. I spent so many years trying to look ‘perfect’ — now I just want to feel authentic. I know going bare-faced might seem unusual for a pageant, but for me, it just feels right.

"It’s simply me choosing to show up as myself - nothing more, nothing less. If even one girl sees me on the Miss England stage and feels braver about her own skin - then I’ve already won. Wearing no makeup in a competition like Miss England is more than a statement — it's a celebration of authenticity.

“In a world that often tells us to cover up or conform, choosing to show up bare-faced is an act of quiet strength. It’s a reminder that beauty doesn’t need filters or foundations — it shines through confidence, character, and the courage to be real.

"I’m proud to stand as myself, just as I am. I’ve decided to walk on the stage completely bare-faced when all other contestants are probably wearing make up because I want the judges to see the real me."

Paige is also making the bold statement on the national stage to highlight her own struggles with dyslexia. She added: “I was born in Liverpool and I now work in insurance — but I’m also a qualified personal trainer and nail technician, something I’ve trained hard for over the past few years.

"If I’m honest, life hasn’t always been easy. All through school, I struggled without knowing why. It wasn’t until college that I was diagnosed with dyslexia — and honestly, it was such a relief. I finally understood myself.

"Dyslexia doesn’t hold you back — it just means you learn differently. Now I want to help others feel confident in their own abilities too. In September, I was crowned Miss Liverpool City Region — something I’m still pinching myself over.

"Just days later, I was invited to watch Liverpool FC from a VIP box at Anfield. I went from wearing a crown on stage to cheering from a private box overlooking the pitch. Surreal doesn’t even cover it — I was absolutely buzzing."

Paige becomes only the second competitor in the competition's near 100 year history to appear at the final make-up free after Melisa Raouf, 24, did the same in 2022. She will now compete alongside 30 other women to be crowned Miss England on November 20 and 21 at Wolverhampton's Grand Station.

A Miss England spokesperson said: "Paige has already represented Fab UK Magazine in the Top model of the World final in Egypt , England at Miss Charm in Vietnam and won the Super talent title at Paris Fashion week in 2024 wearing full glam. But this time, Paige wants to show up as herself."