N-Dubz singer and I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Tulisa Contostavlos has revealed she is coming to Liverpool for a special event.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old has just released her new book, Judgement: The Brutally Honest Memoir, which delves into the elaborate sting operation that saw her reputation publicly shredded and her future thrown into chaos.

Announcing the book on Instagram earlier this year, Tulisa said: “As you all know, I’ve been through the highs and some unimaginable lows in my career. For the first time, I’m sharing everything. The truth, the pain, the fallout, and the strength I discovered when my world fell apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

N-Dubz singer and rapper. | Getty Images for Bauer

“Judgement is my raw, unfiltered reality, which I wrote myself during the most turbulent chapter of my life. From courtroom battles & headlines, to a deep insight into my private life at the time, this is my no-holds-barred account of the elaborate sting that turned my life into a nightmare, and how I got up again.

“I didn’t want to write a normal autobiography, so I wrote it like my favourite books - just a really good page-turning story that reads like a novel even though every word is true.”

The singer will now visit Liverpool for book signings, with an event hosted at Waterstones on October 11 at 1.00pm. Waterstones recommend buying a ticket in advance for the cost of the book, however visitors are welcome to come along on the day, buy the book and join the queue.