Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
2 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
2 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
2 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
13 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
17 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy

In pictures: The life and times of Paul O’Grady - 17 quotes from the man behind Lily Savage

Paul O’Grady sadly died last month but lives on through his witty remarks and inspirational words.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST

TV star and actor Paul O’Grady, who rose to fame in the 1990s as Scouse drag queen Lily Savage, was known for his incredible wit and hilarious one-liners.

The Birkenhead-born icon sadly died ‘unexpectedly bu peacefully’ last week (March 28) at the age of 67, leading a legion of his fans to mourn his sudden and unexpected death.

Not only a TV personality and fierce drag queen, Paul was also proud of his working-class upbringing and a huge supporter of animal welfare charities.

Over the years, he came out with some cracking lines and had us all in stitches, but also shared some of his bold opinons. Here are 17 memorable quotes from interviews over the years, and performances as Lily Savage.

“Life’s too short to clean an oven.”

1. Paul O’Grady on housework

“Life’s too short to clean an oven.” Photo: Claire Greenway/Getty

“The worst drivers are women in people carriers, men in white vans, and anyone in a baseball cap. That’s just about everyone.”

2. Paul O’Grady on driving

“The worst drivers are women in people carriers, men in white vans, and anyone in a baseball cap. That’s just about everyone.” Photo: Submit

“I love looking after animals. I find it very enjoyable."

3. Paul O’Grady on animals

“I love looking after animals. I find it very enjoyable." Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty

"The working class has taken a real battering over the past few decades, so much so that you can barely see them. But I have spoken to lots of cab drivers and shop keepers, for instance, who work 14 hours a day and are proud to be called working class.”

4. Paul O’Grady on working class people

"The working class has taken a real battering over the past few decades, so much so that you can barely see them. But I have spoken to lots of cab drivers and shop keepers, for instance, who work 14 hours a day and are proud to be called working class.” Photo: Tom P. Whitby/Getty

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Paul O'GradyIcon