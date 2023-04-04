Paul O’Grady sadly died last month but lives on through his witty remarks and inspirational words.

TV star and actor Paul O’Grady, who rose to fame in the 1990s as Scouse drag queen Lily Savage, was known for his incredible wit and hilarious one-liners.

The Birkenhead-born icon sadly died ‘unexpectedly bu peacefully’ last week (March 28) at the age of 67, leading a legion of his fans to mourn his sudden and unexpected death.

Not only a TV personality and fierce drag queen, Paul was also proud of his working-class upbringing and a huge supporter of animal welfare charities.

Over the years, he came out with some cracking lines and had us all in stitches, but also shared some of his bold opinons. Here are 17 memorable quotes from interviews over the years, and performances as Lily Savage.

1 . Paul O’Grady on housework “Life’s too short to clean an oven.” Photo: Claire Greenway/Getty

2 . Paul O’Grady on driving “The worst drivers are women in people carriers, men in white vans, and anyone in a baseball cap. That’s just about everyone.” Photo: Submit

3 . Paul O’Grady on animals “I love looking after animals. I find it very enjoyable." Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty

4 . Paul O’Grady on working class people "The working class has taken a real battering over the past few decades, so much so that you can barely see them. But I have spoken to lots of cab drivers and shop keepers, for instance, who work 14 hours a day and are proud to be called working class.” Photo: Tom P. Whitby/Getty