Inside No.9 Stage / Fright to head to Liverpool as part of new UK tour

The stage version of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s popular show Inside No. 9 is heading to Liverpool later this year as part of a new UK tour.

Following a sold out West End season, Steve and Reece are taking the critically acclaimed Inside No.9 Stage / Fright to theatres around the UK this autumn.

What is Inside No.9 Stage / Fright?

Pemberton and Shearsmith will once again star in the “Dazzlingly Entertaining” (The Sunday Times) stage version of their award-winning television comedy Inside No.9.

Receiving rave reviews across the board, with the Mail on Sunday’s five star review lauding the show as “absurdly entertaining. There’s simply nothing like it”, this is the chance for fans outside of London to witness the “wildly clever” (Financial Times) show. “A Bold West End debut… Bravo” (The Daily Telegraph).

Nominated for a prestigious Olivier Award this year in the Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play category, Stage / Fright features comedic, spooky and dramatic moments as fans of the TV show have come to expect, with some familiar characters and stories mixing with brand new material.

Each performance will also see a different celebrity ‘hostage’ perform with Steve and Reece.

The West End run included cameos from Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry, Mel Giedroyc, Matt Lucas, Michael Sheen, Tamsin Greig, Adrian Dunbar, Bob Mortimer, David Walliams, Micky Flanagan, Meera Syal, Mackenzie Crook, Emilia Fox and Rob Brydon, as well as many others. Which famous faces will join them on stage for the regional dates?

Further casting will be announced soon.

When is it coming to Liverpool?

Inside No.9 Stage /Fright will be on at the Empire Theatre in Liverpool between Tuesday, November 18 and Saturday, November 22.

L-R: Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith. Credit: Marc Brenner | Marc Brenner

When can I get tickets?

Tickets for the 12 week tour go on sale at 12 noon on Wednesday, 2 April.

What have Steve and Reece said about the tour?

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith said: “We have been bowled over by the success of Inside No 9 Stage / Fright at the Wyndham’s Theatre. Selling out every performance before the run started and being nominated for an Olivier Award was fantastic enough, but the nightly reaction from fans and newcomers alike has been exhilarating and really quite moving.

“So we are delighted to be able to bring the show to a wider audience around the country. The phrase ‘swan-song’ refers to a final performance, often associated with the ancient belief that swans sing beautifully just before their death. Which is a load of bollocks of course as all swans do is shit and honk. So come along to the swan-song tour of Inside No 9 and see for yourselves how we bow out. There won’t be a dry seat in the house.”

Where is the tour going?

Inside No.9 Stage /Fright UK Tour 2025:

Tuesday, September 9 – Saturday, September 13: Milton Keynes Theatre

Tuesday, September 16 – Saturday, September 20: Sunderland, Empire Theatre

Tuesday, September 23 – Friday, September 26: Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

Tuesday, October 7 – Saturday, October 11 : Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

Tuesday, October 14 – Saturday, October 18: Manchester, Opera House

Tuesday, October 21 – Saturday, October 25: Woking, New Victoria Theatre

Tuesday, October 28– Saturday, November 1: Hull, New Theatre

Tuesday, November 4 – Saturday, November 8: Oxford, New Theatre

Tuesday, November 11 – Saturday, November 15 Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre

Tuesday, November 18 – Saturday, November 22: Liverpool, Empire Theatre

Tuesday, November 25 – Saturday, November 29: Edinburgh Playhouse

The ninth, and final, season of the critically acclaimed TV series Inside No. 9 – for which Steve and Reece have been nominated in the upcoming BAFTA Writer Award category - was screened last year and is now available on BBC iPlayer.

Inside No.9 Stage / Fright is presented by Phil McIntyre Live and IN9 Theatre Company.