March 8 marks International Women’s Day 2025, an annual celebration dedicated to showcasing the achievements of women and girls across the globe, and fighting for a gender equal society.
Aiming to create a world where all women are empowered, valued, and included, International Women's Day has been celebrated since the early 1900s and continues to be an incredibly important date on the calendar.
Merseyside is home to a number of fantastic women and girls, who are breaking gender stereotypes and achieving remarkable things, from founding successful businesses, creating incredible charities or becoming leading voices in politics.
In honour of International Women’s Day, we have created a list of some of Merseyside's most inspirational and influential women, showing girls across the Liverpool City region and beyond that anything is possible.
1. Donna Scully has been named Merseyside Woman of the Year 2024.
Donna Scully, Director at Carpenters Group, was named Merseyside Woman of the Year 2024. Accepting the award, Scully said: "I’m incredibly humbled to be named Merseyside Business Leader & Woman of the Year 2024. There were such amazing women alongside me in the shortlist so it was a real shock to win. As the first Irish woman to receive the award, I’m very proud of that too. I feel like a proper ‘honorary scouser’ now." | MWOTY
2. Sophie Pulcella
Sophie Pulcella is a woman dedicated to the conservation efforts of all species, including vultures, bats, and toads. Her work at Knowsley Safari fulfils her dream of making a difference every day—and that she is! | Local TV
3. Eleanor Rathbone
Eleanor Rathbone was the first woman to be elected to Liverpool City Council and was known for campaigning for social reform.
She is most often associated with the campaign to introduce Family Allowances, which has become today's Child Benefit. | Wikimedia
4. Gee Walker
Gee Walker set up The Anthony Walker Foundation after her 18-year-old son was killed in Merseyside in 2005. The charity offers support to people who suffer racial abuse, and Gee Walker was named a Pride of Britain winner in 2021. | Handout/Getty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.