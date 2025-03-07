1 . Donna Scully has been named Merseyside Woman of the Year 2024.

Donna Scully, Director at Carpenters Group, was named Merseyside Woman of the Year 2024. Accepting the award, Scully said: "I’m incredibly humbled to be named Merseyside Business Leader & Woman of the Year 2024. There were such amazing women alongside me in the shortlist so it was a real shock to win. As the first Irish woman to receive the award, I’m very proud of that too. I feel like a proper ‘honorary scouser’ now." | MWOTY