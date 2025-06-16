I've completed another dream says Tony Bellew despite Soccer Aid injury
Celebrities and footballing legends joined the England and World XI teams for Soccer Aid’s annual charity football match on Sunday evening, raising money for UNICEF.
Several Scouse celebs were amongst the star-studded teams at the home of Manchester United but one was forced to quit early.
Playing for the World XI side, boxing legend Tony Bellew left the pitch after just six minutes after sustaining an injury. But, despite the early exit, Tony said he has “completed another dream”.
Sharing a post on Instagram, Bellew said: “Thank you Soccer Aid @unicef_uk for letting me complete another dream, It’s been an unbelievable experience to be around such legendary players and people.”
Sharing the donation link, the Scouse star added: “All that stuff aside, the most important thing about this and what it’s all about is the donations that save and change people’s lives.. please please please give what you can.”
The ex-professional boxer also shared photos with training days with his fellow Scousers, James Nelson-Joyce and Toni Duggan, as well as Wirral-born Sam Quek,