This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce featuring in my new music video shows how much of a Scouser he is
The BBC This City is Ours star was spotted shooting for the video on Blackstock’s Market roof garden last week alongside Hebron Tedros, who featured as Blink in the hit series, and has also been filming at the Pier Head.
Referring to James as “the man of the moment”, Jamie Webster sat down with the actor and Liverpool Film Office to talk about his upcoming video. In a reel shared to Instagram, the Scouse singer said: “We’re just shooting some stuff for the new music video for Across the River, my new single.”
James Nelson-Joyce said “it was an honour” to be asked to star in the video, while Jamie said: “For James to come and do this video at a time when it’s has obviously gone so busy for him shows how much a Scouser he is coming to help me out.”
He added: “Special thank you to Liverpool Film Office as well for getting the permits and letting us shoot on the famous Pier Head.”
Jamie’s exciting new single and video will be released on May 23.