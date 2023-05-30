John Bishop and his wife Melanie have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. (Instagram/@johnbish100)

John Bishop and his wife Melanie enjoyed a trip away with friends and family over the weekend as they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. The comedian , 56, took to Instagram on Monday to share pictures of the trip with fans and penned a tribute to his wife.

In one picture, the 56-year-old beamed as he posed with Melanie, who wore her original wedding dress. In another photo, family and friends gathered outside a wooden cabin as they enjoyed drinks and raised their glasses to the couple.

John wrote: “30 years ago today, @melbish1 walked down the aisle in that dress. She took my breath away then and still does today. Last weekend we spent time with our bridesmaids (Jane and Jane), ushers (John, Paul, Sergie and Jimmy) and best man (our Eddie), who are still the most important people in our lives and whose support has helped reach this far.

“It is amazing how quickly three decades pass. In that time, there has been a million laughs and a million tears. Life doesn’t always comply with the perfect world that social media presents - no matter who you are, there are days when it’s hard to see a way through.

“There are some things I wish I had done better, and there are others that blow my mind because they went so well. After 30 years of marriage, the one lesson I have learnt is that I am a stronger, better man because she is the person who holds my hand and guides me through when all I can see is darkness. She still fits in the dress, and my heart still fits in her pocket.”

The couple met at college in Manchester and married in 1993. They share sons Joe, 28, Luke, 26, and Daniel, 24. They separated for 18 months in 2000, but John has previously told how counselling and stand-up comedy saved their marriage.

