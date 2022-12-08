Fans of The Beatles have shared their excitement after an expensive toilet that once belonged to Beatles legend John Lennon, was put on display in Liverpool.
The porcelain loo came from Lennon’s Tittenhurst Park home in Berkshire, where he lived with Yoko Ono from 1969 to 1971.
It has now been loaned to Liverpool Beatles Museum by Gary Honniball, who paid £1,000 for it at auction, when Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan bought the estate in 1989.
Museum owner Roag Best said: “He contacted us, told us it was just sitting in his house gathering dust, and asked would we like to put it on display in the museum.
“We thought, ‘Well, it’s a bit quirky, it’s not what we’d normally display but who’s to say what you should and shouldn’t display, so, come on, we’ll give it a go’.”
The blue and white floral toilet was unveiled to fans who had no idea what the new mystery exhibit was.
Mr Best, who is the brother of the Beatles’ original drummer Pete, said: “I think visitors to the museum are going to think, ‘Are these guys mad?’
“But we like to do things outside the box, so it fits in perfectly.
“It’s a very, very fancy loo, and it’s possibly the most expensive loo in the country.”
Another toilet sold at auction for £15,000 after it was removed from Tittenhurst Park. It was sold to Ringo Starr after Lennon and Ono moved to New York.
The Grade II listed Georgian country house is where John composed hit song ‘Imagine’ on a white grand piano.
Earlier this year, the Liverpool family home of the former Beatles frontman sold at auction for £279,500.
According to the BBC, a spokesman for the auction house said it was purchased by a UK buyer who “is a big Beatles fan”.
The large three-bedroom semi-detached property was used by Lennon as a place to practise during the days of The Quarrymen, the band that became the Beatles.
It comes as Beatles fans come together to remember the Beatles legend who was murdered in New York City on this day in history, 8 Dec 1980.