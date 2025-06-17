Leanne Campbell and Dave Kelly are back, with a brand-new show.

The duo first teamed up in 2014, hosting their much-loved breakfast show on Radio City. They parted ways when Dave moved to the Cayman Islands but, after Leanne and Joel Ross’s show on Hits Radio was recently axed, they’re back.

Sharing the “big news” on Instagram last week, Leanne and Dave said: “We are back. What are you gonna be listening to on Monday morning?”

The new podcast, titled Leanne and Dave’s Daily Dose, is hosted on Acast and available to stream on Apple and Spotify, with new episodes uploaded on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

The duo’s new venture reached number five in the Apple podcast chart yesterday (June 16), with Leanne writing on Instagram: “Look what you made me do!!!!! Scousers again eh! Mad aren’t we.

“Our @leanneanddavepod is just 5 hours old and it’s already number 5 in the podcast charts!!!! Wtf!!!!! Thank you thank you thank you! Feel like I’m dreaming this! Liverpool, the north west and north Wales I salute you! Forever in your debt!”