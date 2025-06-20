I gave up my high-flying job to open quaint 'hidden gem' book shop in cherished seaside town

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:48 BST
Peter Frost leaves corporate career to open an independent book shop in New Brighton, his hometown, featuring local authors and unique finds.

A high-flying corporate director ditched his job to open a quaint independent book shop in New Brighton.

Peter Frost, 56, quit his role as Director of World Of Glass in St Helens and opened Messrs Fletcher & Frost Community Bookshop on Mount Pleasant Road — fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Returning to his hometown, Peter has opened a quaint little book shop that supports local authors and stocks a revolving range of ‘hidden gems’ — often one you won’t find in large stores or supermarkets.

Peter Frost has opened a wholesome new shop in New Brighton.placeholder image
Peter Frost has opened a wholesome new shop in New Brighton. | La Vida Liverpool

Open between 11am-5pm Tuesday to Sunday, the bookstore even has a little coffee shop at the back.

Very much a passion project for Peter, the venture aims to keep alive the local community book shop in a world that’s dominated by retail giants and encourage local people to buy physical books from local authors.

Peter explained: “I am originally from New Brighton and have so many happy memories here from growing up. I spent years teaching before becoming a director of a large glass company but have always loved books and it’s always been my dream to open my own independent book shop.

Peter Frost has opened a wholesome new shop in New Brighton.
Peter Frost has opened a wholesome new shop in New Brighton. | La Vida Liverpool

“My father passed away recently and it made me realise that you only live once so it’s important to follow your dreams.”

Messrs Fletcher & Frost Community Bookshop will host regular events such as Book Club, Poetry Club, Mums Club, Under 5s reading classes, Improving Confidence workshops and dementia sessions.

Peter Frost has opened a wholesome new shop in New Brighton.
Peter Frost has opened a wholesome new shop in New Brighton. | La Vida Liverpool

Peter added: “It’s very much a passion project for me. I have taken a big risk and decrease in income by quitting my role as company director but this isn’t about money for me — it’s much more than that.

“Since opening in April the feedback has been incredible — people love coming in and discovering some real gems and I’ve met some wonderful people in the shop. That makes it all worthwhile.”

