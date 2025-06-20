Peter Frost leaves corporate career to open an independent book shop in New Brighton, his hometown, featuring local authors and unique finds.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A high-flying corporate director ditched his job to open a quaint independent book shop in New Brighton.

Peter Frost, 56, quit his role as Director of World Of Glass in St Helens and opened Messrs Fletcher & Frost Community Bookshop on Mount Pleasant Road — fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to his hometown, Peter has opened a quaint little book shop that supports local authors and stocks a revolving range of ‘hidden gems’ — often one you won’t find in large stores or supermarkets.

Peter Frost has opened a wholesome new shop in New Brighton. | La Vida Liverpool

Open between 11am-5pm Tuesday to Sunday, the bookstore even has a little coffee shop at the back.

Very much a passion project for Peter, the venture aims to keep alive the local community book shop in a world that’s dominated by retail giants and encourage local people to buy physical books from local authors.

Peter explained: “I am originally from New Brighton and have so many happy memories here from growing up. I spent years teaching before becoming a director of a large glass company but have always loved books and it’s always been my dream to open my own independent book shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Frost has opened a wholesome new shop in New Brighton. | La Vida Liverpool

“My father passed away recently and it made me realise that you only live once so it’s important to follow your dreams.”

Messrs Fletcher & Frost Community Bookshop will host regular events such as Book Club, Poetry Club, Mums Club, Under 5s reading classes, Improving Confidence workshops and dementia sessions.

Peter Frost has opened a wholesome new shop in New Brighton. | La Vida Liverpool

Peter added: “It’s very much a passion project for me. I have taken a big risk and decrease in income by quitting my role as company director but this isn’t about money for me — it’s much more than that.

“Since opening in April the feedback has been incredible — people love coming in and discovering some real gems and I’ve met some wonderful people in the shop. That makes it all worthwhile.”