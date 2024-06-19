Once THE soap that everyone was talking about, Brookside is one of the most iconic productions to come out of Liverpool, with never-seen-before-storylines and huge viewing figures in the 1980s and 1990s.

The brain child of Grange Hill and Hollyoaks creator Sir Philip Redmond, the drama series followed the lives of families in a suburban neighbourhood in Liverpool and definitely wasn’t lacking shocking twists and dramatic exits. Though Brookside ended in 2003, after 21 years on Channel 4, it paved the way for soap operas to cover controversial topics.

Featuring local actors, the soap kickstarted the careers of many now well-known faces whose success still continues today. While some of show’s the well-loved actors are sadly no longer with us, others continue to feature on our TV screens and one was recently handed Liverpool’s highest award - the freedom of the city

From successful X-Factor contestants to Golden Globe nominees and Emmy Award winners, below are fifteen famous faces who starred in Brookside back in the day. Some are famed for their roles in the hit soap area, while others may surprise you. How many did you know?

1 . Anna Friel Anna Friel is best known for her Emmy award-winning performance in Marcella and iconic role in Pushing Daisies - which landed her a Golden Globe nomination. But, she initially rose to fame for her role as Beth Jordache in Brookside. Playing the character for two years, she was part of the first ever pre-watershed lesbian kiss in British TV history. She won the NTA's Most Popular Actress award for the role in 1995. | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

2 . Ray Quinn While many people know Ray Quinn for his X-Factor success - placing second in the contest in 2006 - he had already appeared on our TV screens. Quinn portrayed Anthony Murray in the soap, between 2000 and 2005, first appearing when he was just 12-years-old. He has since performed in a number of musicals and played right-wing extremist Jonny Baxter in Hollyoaks. | Ian Gavan/Getty Images Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

3 . Claire Sweeney Claire Sweeney's first major role was as Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside. Since then, she has featured in the first ever series of Celebrity Big Brother, starred in stage productions, such as Guys and Dolls, and featured on Loose Women and Strictly Come Dancing. Last year, it was announced that she would be joining the cast of Coronation Street, and she recently appeared on Dancing on Ice. | Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images