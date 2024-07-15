Iconic Liverpool band The Farm achieved global fame in the early 1990s when their critically acclaimed album Spartacus hit No.1 in the charts.

The 1991 album featured their two biggest hits - Groovy Train and All Together Now - which both reached the top ten in the latter part of 1990 and set the five lads from Liverpool on the path to stardom.

Riding the crest of the wave, The Farm line up of Carl Hunter, Peter Hooton, Steve Grimes, Roy Boulter, Keith Mullin headed to New York in the summer of 1991, in a Spartacus branded double decker bus to shoot a US version of the music video for Groovy Train, party and enjoy the sites and sounds of the Big Apple.

These images capture a moment in time when five young men from Merseyside became superstars and were whisked off to the city that never sleeps.

1 . The Farm In New York Peter Hooton of Liverpool band The Farm shooting a USA version video for the single Groovy Train in a double decker bus in New York, summer 1991. | Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

2 . The Farm In New York Liverpool band The Farm, group portrait in New York, United States, summer 1991. L-R Carl Hunter, Peter Hooton, Keith Mullin, Roy Boulter, Steve Grimes. | Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

3 . The Farm In New York Carl Hunter, bassist with Liverpool band The Farm, in New York, United States, summer 1991. | Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images