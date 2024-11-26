Being a modern-day celebrity means having a presence on social media platforms, such as Instagram, allowing fans and followers a glimpse into the lives of the rich and famous. And, the biggest names from Liverpool and Merseyside are no exception.

Though it is likely that some accounts are run by management teams, many local celebrities take pride in managing their own Instagram feeds and stories, showing off their homes, outfits and what they choose to have for breakfast.

With social media being the main way young people consume content, the number of Instagram followers a person has can be a good indicator of how relevant they are to certain demographics. With this in mind, we have scoured the feeds of some of Liverpool’s biggest celebrities to see who has amassed the highest follower count.*

While the list is led by Premier League footballers - both former and present - it also features Hollywood actors, world-famous musicians and television personalities, including an X-Factor star.

So, here are 17 celebrities from in and around Liverpool with the highest number of Instagram followers...

*Follower count is correct as of November 21, 2024, according to Instagram.

1 . Wayne Rooney - 16.3m Wayne Rooney is a former Premier League footballer and the record goal-scorer for Manchester United. He started his career at Everton FC and spent two seasons with the club before moving to United. He has a massive Instagram following of 16.3m. | Adam Davy/PA Wire

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 11.7m Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Premiere League footballer who currently plays as a right-back for Liverpool FC. He was born in West Derby and trained with the LFC academy. He has a large Instagram following of 11.7m. | Getty Images

3 . Steven Gerrard - 11.6m A man who needs no introduction. Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard won virtually everything in the game and famously led the Reds' miraculous fight back from 3-0 down against an all-star AC Milan side to win the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul in 2005. He now manages Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq and has 11.6m Instagram followers. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

4 . Sir Paul McCartney - 4.6m Most famous for his time in The Beatles, Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most successful musicians and composers in the history of pop music. It is no surprise that he has a large number of Instagram followers, totalling 4.6m. | Dimitrios Kambouris