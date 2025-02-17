Some of Merseyside’s biggest celebrities first discovered their incredible talents while attending schools and colleges in and around Liverpool.
Award-winning actors like Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham are among famous alumni from Merseyside schools, as well as well-known news presenters, football stars and musical legends.
Below are 26 famous faces who went to school or college in Liverpool and Merseyside. Did any attend the same one as you or your children?
1. Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold is an English footballer who currently plays for Liverpool FC. He went to St Mary’s in Crosby until he was 14, then moved to Rainhill High School as part of his training with the LFC academy. | Getty Images
2. Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham was born in Kirkby and attended Overdale Primary School and Ruffwood Comprehensive. He was introduced to Liverpool's Everyman Theatre at the age of 14, and trained at the Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance. He stars in a brand new Steven Knight series, A Thousand Blows. | Disney+
3. Fiona Bruce
Antiques Roadshow and Question Time host Fiona Bruce was born in Singapore but grew up in Heswall after her father got a job at Unilever at nearby Port Sunlight. The newsreader and journalist was educated at Gayton Primary School in Heswall, before heading down south and attending Hertford College at the University of Oxford. | Getty Images
4. Jamie Carragher
Former footballer and now TV pundit, Jamie Carragher went to Savio Salesian College in Bootle and has continued to support the school ever since. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.