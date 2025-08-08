This Canadian man has shared his first ever experience of Liverpool.

TikTok star Matt Giffen (@mattgiffenn) - who rose to fame for his spontaneous romance with creator Summer Fox - has just finished his first ever trip to Liverpool, visiting the city’s iconic spots and becoming immersed in its rich culture.

After trying Scouse and salt & pepper, and visiting Lark Lane and Sefton Park, the Canadian creator has shared his final thoughts on the city.

In his latest video, Matt said: “I just spent five days in Liverpool for the first time so I wanted to share my honest thoughts with you guys. The first thing I’ll say is that it is very true what they say about northern England.

Matt Giffen in Liverpool. | @mattgiffenn via TikTok

“The more North you go, the friendlier people are. The people in Liverpool were so approachable, so nice and I also just found you guys being really proud of where you’re from. You can see on the reaction of all my videos, people are so proud to be Scouse which gave a big community feel. It reminded me a lot of Canada.”

The content creator continued: “Someone said something to me on the first day that I got there that stuck with me. She said, ‘You come to Liverpool feeling like a stranger and leave a part of the family' which is 100% true.

“I couldn’t walk down one single street without having a full blown conversation with somebody. I didn’t know what you guys were saying like 90% of the time but I was having so much fun.”

Matt said “the Scouse breed” are a “good looking bunch” and went on to say that if he had to pick somewhere to raise his family in the UK, it would “100%” be Liverpool.

“Imagine your little kid running around with a Scouse accent, that’s got to be the greatest thing in the entire world,” he added.