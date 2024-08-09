27 of Liverpool's favourite words and expressions as chosen by Scousers

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Aug 2024, 14:00 GMT

Most people outside of Liverpool will have no idea what these Scouse phrases mean.

From hilarious insults to the ways we express happiness, Scousers have always had their own special way with words. While our phrases and expressions may sound strange to out-of-towners, they are perfect examples of the humour and banter that are part of the identity of the city.

Some phrases have been around for years - and many people probably first picked them up for their grandparents - and have become a key part of the Liverpool dialect, while others are fairly modern.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to share their favourite Scouse words and phrases, and added in a few of our personal favourites too. From insults to bizarre slang, here are some of Liverpool’s most iconic sayings. Is your favourite on the list?

1. Got a gob like the Mersey tunnel

A pretty straight forward one, 'swerve tha' means to avoid something. For example, if you can't be bothered to go out on Friday you might say, 'Na, swerve tha lad'.

A pretty straight forward one, 'swerve tha' means to avoid something. For example, if you can't be bothered to go out on Friday you might say, 'Na, swerve tha lad'. | Michael Gillen

My personal favourite, 'Ooer' is used to express surprise or shock. For example, if a friend was telling you some shocking gossip, you might simply respond with 'ooer!'.

My personal favourite, 'Ooer' is used to express surprise or shock. For example, if a friend was telling you some shocking gossip, you might simply respond with 'ooer!'. | Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com

'Get in' is used to express happiness or excitement. For example, if your team scores a goal you might stand up and shout 'Get in!'.

'Get in' is used to express happiness or excitement. For example, if your team scores a goal you might stand up and shout 'Get in!'. | Miljan Å½ivkoviÄ - stock.adobe.com

