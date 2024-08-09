From hilarious insults to the ways we express happiness, Scousers have always had their own special way with words. While our phrases and expressions may sound strange to out-of-towners, they are perfect examples of the humour and banter that are part of the identity of the city.

Some phrases have been around for years - and many people probably first picked them up for their grandparents - and have become a key part of the Liverpool dialect, while others are fairly modern.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to share their favourite Scouse words and phrases, and added in a few of our personal favourites too. From insults to bizarre slang, here are some of Liverpool’s most iconic sayings. Is your favourite on the list?

1 . Got a gob like the Mersey tunnel This phrase is used to describe someone who is loud or who won't stop talking. "She's got a gob like the Mersey tunnel her." | LCR

2 . Swerve tha A pretty straight forward one, 'swerve tha' means to avoid something. For example, if you can't be bothered to go out on Friday you might say, 'Na, swerve tha lad'. | Michael Gillen

3 . Ooer My personal favourite, 'Ooer' is used to express surprise or shock. For example, if a friend was telling you some shocking gossip, you might simply respond with 'ooer!'. | Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com

4 . Get in 'Get in' is used to express happiness or excitement. For example, if your team scores a goal you might stand up and shout 'Get in!'. | Miljan Å½ivkoviÄ - stock.adobe.com