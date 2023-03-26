Register
Liverpool Half Marathon 2023: Runners take part in the city’s 30th annual race - in pictures

Thousands of runners took to the streets today, to complete the 30th annual marathon.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Mar 2023, 11:54 BST

The BTR Liverpool Skyline Half Marathon took place this Sunday (26 March) for the 30th staging of the race – with around 5,100 runners estimated to have taken part in the city centre challenge.

Setting of at 9:00, the event also included the annual BTR Liverpool 10 Mile Road Race, with both races starting at Liverpool’s Pier Head.

Participants up the age of 85 took part in the huge race, raising money for a variety of causes.

Two runners Stephen Symons and Jamie Doolan, have taken part in every single one of Liverpool’s half marathons, and prior to set off, they were told they now have free entry to races going forward.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The start line prior to set off.

Liverpool Half Marathon 2023

Pacers stand at the start line.

Liverpool Half Marathon 2023

Participants warm up.

Liverpool Half Marathon 2023

Crowds gather on the start line, ready to go!

Liverpool Half Marathon 2023

