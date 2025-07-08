Liverpool to honour Diogo Jota with Anfield mural after fundraising target reached in 35 minutes
A lasting tribute to Diogo Jota is set to be created in Liverpool, following his tragic death.
The 28-year-old died alongside his brother, after their car went off a road in the province of Zomora and caught fire in the early hours of July 3. His brother André Silva, who played for Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel, was just 25. A funeral service for the pair took place in Portugal on Saturday.
As Liverpool continues to mourn the loss of Jota, renowned street artist Paul Curtis is planning to immortalise the star with a mural in Anfield.
Launching the fundraiser on Monday (July 7), Paul said: “Following the tragic and untimely death of Anfield favourite, Diogo Jota, it has been suggested that a mural should be painted in the Anfield area. This mural will be for the fans, from the fans and painted by a fan. We will also be donating funds to a charity (to be chosen) once the costs of the mural are covered.”
The fundraising target of £2,000 was reached in just 35 minutes and more than £19,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours.
Sharing an update on Instagram today (July 8), Paul confirmed the mural will “definitely go ahead”. He said: “TARGET REACHED!!!!! We continue to take donations to go to charities linked to Diogo. Incredible!!!
“It has taken just 35 minutes to raise enough money for the Diogo Jota mural. Huge thanks to everyone who donated, LFC fans and extended football family.
“The mural will definitely go ahead now. We will continue to raise money, so you can be sure that any further funding will completely go to charity.”
Paul has secured permission to paint the mural on a wall in Anfield. You can donate here.
