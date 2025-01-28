Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beautiful tribute to The Vivienne has appeared in Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner - real name James Lee Williams - was found dead at their home in Cheshire earlier this month. The 32-year-old - who started their sparkling career in Liverpool - was laid to rest in Denbighshire on Monday (January 27).

The announcement of Williams’ shock death led to an outpouring of tributes from their friends, fans and famous faces, with many stars attending their funeral service and wearing Vivienne Westwood accessories in their honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Vivienne. | Getty Images

Mural of The Vivienne in Liverpool's Baltic Triangle. | Emily Bonner

Williams moved to Liverpool as a teenager and was loved by many in the city, with hundreds gathering to pay respects to the drag star at a vigil outside of St George’s Hall shortly after their death.

Now, Liverpool-based artist Fai McCabe has created a stunning tribute to the honorary Scouser. A fantastic painting can be found alongside other iconic artworks on Jamaica Street in the Baltic Triangle - including Paul Curtis’ Wings. Written on the mural is ‘The Vivienne’, ‘1992-2025’ and ‘James Lee Williams’.

Discussing the artwork on Instagram, Liverpool-based artist Fai McCabe said: “This mural is for our grieving North West community. The passing of The Vivienne has left many filled with sadness. While painting this mural, I had the privilege of hearing so many people share their love for The Vivienne and express their sadness.

Mural of The Vivienne in Liverpool's Baltic Triangle. | Emily Bonner

Mural of The Vivienne in Liverpool's Baltic Triangle. | Emily Bonner

“Those stories made it clear to me just how important it was to get this piece right – not only to honour James’ memory, but also to bring a sense of comfort and even a smile, albeit shadowed by sadness, to those who pass by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCabe continued: “From sadness comes art, and from art comes awareness. We still have a way to go for LGBTQ+ acceptance, the Vivienne was always at the forefront of Liverpool’s fight for change. This mural is created in tribute to James with love and respect for his family, friends and all who knew and loved The Vivienne.”