A Liverpool couple have created a ‘unique’ independent footwear brand with the aim of making a difference to their nonverbal daughter's life.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Triggs and Olivia Taylor, created Through Different Eyes with their seven year old daughter Violet in mind. Creating luxury style trainers at affordable prices, the couple were inspired to launch the business after Violet was diagnosed with autism.

Paul, 41, said: “Raising a child with additional needs has brought many challenges, but also a transformative perspective on life - not just for us as parents but for our entire family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything in our lives has to be carefully planned; we allow extra time for delays, manage meltdowns, and adapt to the unknowns. There’s a silent weight that often goes unseen by the outside world. But we’ve learned to see things through different eyes and see a different side to normality.”

Understanding the challenges that Violet may face in the world, particularly when she’s older in terms of career and employment, the couple had a passion to remove these barriers and create something that Violet could be part of as she grows, alongside her siblings Teddy, 9, Minnie, 6, and Bunny, 2.

Paul Triggs and Olivia Taylor with their children. | Submitted

With backgrounds in utilities, oil, gas and retail, entering the fashion industry hasn’t been easy. Choosing footwear came from a blend of practicality and passion with the couple both sharing a love for fashion and together, they have created the brand from scratch with a goal to build a future for themselves as a family.

Olivia, 34, added: “Statistically, the odds are stacked against Violet when it comes to employment, it is said that as low as 16% of autistic adults are in full-time, paid employment. We wanted to create something sustainable, something she could be part of. If we can’t find a future for her, we’ll build one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We felt the clothing market was saturated so we decided to focus on footwear, trainers specifically, which gave us a space to create high-quality, stylish designs that felt unique but affordable. I came up with the concept as a tribute to the way Violet views the world; with unique, often misunderstood clarity.

Through Different Eyes. | Submitted

“The brand’s “V” logo not only represents Violet’s name but also stands as a symbol of our family business.”

Paul continued: “Our goal is to make Through Different Eyes a respected brand and a name people want to wear to complete their look.

“But beyond that, we want to give our children, and others like Violet, a future and we hope to create meaningful employment opportunities, particularly for young people who may face challenges entering the workforce. We want to give them a real chance at independence and inclusion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a commitment to quality and sustainability, Through Different Eyes specialises in men’s footwear with customers able to purchase the collection online via the website, and its first range is also available in Transalpino on Great Homer Street.