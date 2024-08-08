Anti-racism demonstrators gathered on the streets of Liverpool on Wednesday night to protect Merseyside’s Asylum Link centre from the threat of violence from far-right protestors.
The Merseyside charity, which helps asylum seekers and refugees who have escaped war and persecution, closed its doors earlier this week amidst rumours it was set to be a target on Wednesday evening (August 7).
Asylum Link said it had made the decision to temporarily close its headquarters on Overbury Street in Liverpool due to threats of violence. "The police are informed of the threats made against our centre and will be present on Wednesday evening,” the organisation said in a statement. They said that the threats were ‘really unpleasant’ and ‘really upsetting’, adding: ‘We already have a list of volunteers signed up and willing to help with any clear up and repairs’.
Peaceful counter-protestors, however, decided they were not willing to let the far-right win and gathered outside the asylum centre to protect it. Hundreds, if not thousands, of anti-racism demonstrators stood on Overbury Street - along with a large police presence - holding signs which read: “Merseyside pensioners fight back” and “Refugees welcome here.”
Thankfully, a repeat of the violence and disorder seen in Liverpool last Saturday failed to materialise as people sent the clear message that racism and islamophobia is not welcome in the city.
Similar demonstrations, many believed to have been organised by Stand Up To Racism, took place across the country last night after an unverified, extensive list of planned far-right protests began circulating online.
The below images show last night’s peaceful protest, and the people of Liverpool standing together.
