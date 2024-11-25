A Liverpool mum is taking part in this year’s Santa Dash in memory of her daughter who tragically passed away.

The annual fundraising fun-run, organised by BTR Liverpool, sees thousands of people run through the streets of Liverpool, donning red and blue Santa suits.

More than 8,000 people have already signed up to take part in this year’s festive 5K, which aims to bring the people of Liverpool together and is not timed. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Santa Dash will the year raise money for import local charities, including Claire House Children’s Hospice and Zoe’s Place.

Among those taking part is Rachel Marnell from Walton, who will be running for the third time in memory of her daughter, Phoebe, who died in 2021. Rachel and her family have taken part in the Santa Dash every year since Phoebe passed away, raising money for Claire House. The charity cares for terminally ill babies, children, and young adults, and supported Phoebe in her final days.

Rachel Marnell (left) will take part in her third Santa Dash in memory of her daughter, Phoebe. | Handout

Rachel Marnell said: “No words will ever be enough to explain how grateful we are for the support and care given by Claire House at the most difficult time of our lives. Thanks to the Butterfly Team at Claire House, we were able to spend the most precious time with Phe, that we will cherish forever.

“I would be lost without the continued support of Claire House, between the therapy and care they provide, as well as the many special events they hold in memory of our children, they really are angels without wings.”

Phoebe’s family will wear personalised run numbers for the Santa Dash carrying the name of ‘Phe’ and will take to the stage to officially start the 20th anniversary fun-run, alongside other special guests.

Runners dressed in Father Christmas take part in the annual five-kilometre Santa Dash. | AFP via Getty Images

When is Liverpool Santa Dash 2024?

The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash takes place on Sunday, December 1, with the 5K route starting at 9.30am from the Pier Head. The race is expected to finish at 11.00am, at which time the child-friendly 1K Mini Dash will commence.

Liverpool Santa Dash 2024 route

The 5K route starts from Pier Head, passing through the Royal Albert Dock, winding its way through the city centre, before a grandstand finish line featuring stilt-walking festive characters and ‘real’ snow outside Liverpool Town Hall. More information is available here.

